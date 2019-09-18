Jess Pettis Tears ACL

By Billy Rainford

Jess tears left ACL in Montreal Supercross first turn crash. | Twitter photo

Unfortunately, the news out of the Jess Pettis camp is what we all feared — a torn ACL in his left knee.

Here’s what Jess said on his Instagram page:

“Absolutely gutted to say that my crash from Montreal SX has resulted in a completely torn ACL.

“Very disappointed that dune buggies and quads made the track like an ice rink, with zero maintenance before our moto…After surgery and some rehab, I’ll be back!!! Thanks everyone for the support“

All the best with surgery and then the rehab, Jess.