Jetwerx Inc. and Cardo Systems “Break the Ice on Communication”

Brigden, On – Jetwerx Inc. signs a multi-year agreement with Cardo Systems to be the exclusive communication partner of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Championship series for 2020 and beyond.



“ We are very excited to be making history with Cardo Systems and have broken the ice for their product PACKTALK BOLD powered by Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) to be fully legal and allowed with no restrictions in all Rockstar Energy Triple Crown competition events. We believe this is a great and safe way for riders and mechanics to have better communication and allow for safer racing,” Justin Thompson, CEO Jetwerx Inc.



Jetwerx and Cardo Systems will be working with factory and privateer teams educating them on the PACKTALK BOLD communication system and how it can be a great tool to take their racing programs to a new level of safety and efficiency.



The PACKTALK BOLD system debuted at MEC Supercross last year. The innovative communication system was welcomed by riders and teams with great reviews.



“So many of these teams are already using our PACKTALK products in their training and the feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive. The introduction of our communication devices is going to allow them to navigate the competition unlike ever before with real-time communication, adding another layer of excitement to what is already an incredible event.” said Jamie Cheek, Cardo VP of Sales NA.



Jetwerx produces the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown series. This innovative series complies of three disciplines of racing Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross over a ten month period throughout Canada. 15 Rounds of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown racing broadcast live over the FOX Sports Racing and MAVTV Canada channels.