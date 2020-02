Joey Crown Breaks Collarbone

By Billy Rainford

We heard earlier today that #355 Joey Crown had broken his collarbone today and we just spoke with team sponsor Scott Jeffery from Jeffery Homes:

“Joey Crown crashed doing press day with our team today and broke his collarbone. He will be out for 3-4 weeks. Will need surgery to repair the brake with a plate on Monday.”

Heal up, Joey.