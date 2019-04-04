Join the Roost Factory Hoosier Offroad in Their Purple Paddock

Join the Roost Factory Hoosier Offroad in their purple paddock this weekend for Round #1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown AX Series.

Our retail location will be located on the mezzanine for all your performance brands including X Brand goggles, Mac’s Tie Downs, Red Line Oil and more! Stop by the pit to pick-up your new Hoosier IMX tires and get a free tire change with the Rabaconda 3-Minute Tire Changer!

The Roost Factory Hoosier Offroad is all about supporting racers across every level of performance. With their heart and commitment, racers are warriors – pure and simple. To reward that passion, we’ve created the purple trackside paddock for Roost Factory members to get what they need in tires, performance brands and to share their know how.

Plus there’s our online sponsorship & loyalty program for riders to save on Hoosier tires and performance products.

We’re asking riders to join us at www.hoosier-offroad.com for the support they deserve! Join now and enter to win a 5 Day Moto Adventure of a Life time by texting ROOST to 82762.