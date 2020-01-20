Josh Cartwright Update

By Billy Rainford

#86 Josh Cartwright good to go for Round 4. | Bigwave photo

Challenge Quebec SX and MX champion #86 Josh Cartwright rides for the Canadian PRMX Just 1 Wossner Pelletier Kawasaki team and is competing in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in the 450 class.

This past Saturday night at A2 the Tallahassee, Florida, rider qualified 34th and then missed getting into the main through his Heat, finishing 16th.

He said he wasn’t really feeling his flow at this round as he headed out for the LCQ.

I spoke to him from his place in Murrieta, California, today and he said that in that Last Chance Qualifier he had the exact same thing happen to him as the Dylan Ferrandis/Christian Craig incident that took Craig out of the main.

He was sent to the ground hard and was forced to head back to the pits, taking a DNF.

His right side and neck are stiff and sore and he’ll take it easy this week as he gets ready for Round 4 in Glendale, Arizona, this coming Saturday night.

He added that he needs a start, so they’ll work hard to get that sorted out as they head into the weekend.

The good news is that there wasn’t a more serious injury sustained in what was a pretty nasty crash.

Good luck this weekend, Josh.