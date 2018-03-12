JOSH HILL SIGNED FOR 2018 ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN ARENACROSS

Prince George, BC, March 12, 2018

Cycle North is excited to announce that we have inked a deal with Portland, Oregon’s Josh Hill to the team to compete in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown- Arenacross. Josh brings a ton of experience in the sport and, with numerous titles under his belt, we are very proud to have him on board.

Josh Hill has experience in Supercross, Outdoors and most recently Snowbikes (Timbersled). We believe this well-rounded rider brings with him talent, experience and a history in Canada.

“I am very excited to have Josh on the program and it will be fun to have him back in Canada. I have always had a lot of respect for Josh and his career, and I look forward to working with him. The deal did come together quite quickly but if anyone can jump on anything and be competitive, it’s Josh.” – Kourtney Lloyd, Team Manager

Josh will be running a Honda CRF250 and a CRF450 and he will be competing in both Pro Classes. We want to thank our sponsors for their support:

Honda Canada, Coverstar Canada, FOX, Mongoose Machine, Lime Nine Graphics, Devol, Works Connection, MD Distributions

@joshill75 @hondamotoca @limenine @mddistributions @mongoose_machine @devolracing #coverstar @chrisbuckrell @bruceg419