KTM Red Bull Thor Canada Factory Racing Newsletter October 4th, 2018 Chambly, Qc. – KTM Red Bull Thor Factory Racing team rider Kaven Benoit announced today his retirement from professional motocross racing. At 29 years old, Benoit has been racing professional motocross for 15 years and secured his first championship for KTM in 2014. Benoit first tasted victory in 2010 at the Ste. Julie Canadian National aboard a KTM 250 SX-F. Benoit also raced at the 2010, 2014 and 2016 Motocross des Nations as part of Team Canada helping his country in 2016 to its best finish in over a decade with a sixth overall. Other notable accomplishments include impressive results in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and standing on the top step of the podium at the 2010 Montreal Supercross. He’s most notably known for winning back to back CMRC MX2 Championships in 2014 and 2015 aboard a Factory KTM 250 SX two-stroke. As a standout rider, and multi-time champion, Benoit has always been seen as an ambassador for Canadian Motocross across North America and around the world representing KTM and the READY TO RACE philosophy. Benoit has shown an incredible amount of respect to the brand and the sport. Additionally, throughout his professional racing career, Kaven has been a role model for aspiring young racers helping to reinforce his reputation in Canadian motocross. Benoit: “I feel it’s time for me to move on to some other challenges in life. Racing has brought so many good memories and positive things to my life that I will forever be grateful. I want to give a special thanks to KTM Canada, the many sponsors that supported me through my professional racing career, and to all the competitors that I’ve raced beside, Thank you!” Jean-Sebastien Roy (KTM Red Bull Thor Team Manager): “Since I first saw the Benoit brothers in action at the Provincials, I knew they had the talent to become champions. Kaven adopted a training program, learning how to race harder at a young age. The end result was faster speeds and better starts. His partnership with KTM in 2010 was a great fit for both the Company and him. With the right support from KTM, Kaven has been able to perform at the highest level on the best equipment. His hard work and grateful attitude towards KTM staff, sponsors, fans, teammates and competitors made him a highly respected athlete. KTM Canada has always been proud to be associated with Kaven. He’s been an amazing role model for the young, up and coming racers.” Adrien De Alexandris (General Manager, KTM Canada): “For 8 years Benoit has been part of the KTM Canada family. He has been central for the last few years in our KTM Red Bull Thor Factory team and always a great ambassador to the sport in Canada and our brand. We’re looking forward to working together in the advancement of the sport and the brand as whole. “ KTM Canada and the KTM Red Bull Thor Factory race team would like to thank Kaven Benoit for his years of dedication to the brand and the team.