Kaven Benoit Hangtown Update

By Billy Rainford

Canadian #3 KTM Canada Thor Racing rider, Kaven Benoit, lined up for round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown in Sacramento, California, today.

His goal was to get a couple gate drops before the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals start at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, June 4th. After injuring his ankle in the off-season, he is trying to get himself into race condition and so didn’t have any pressure, as far as finishing positions were concerned today.

He finished a solid 16th in moto 1 but then had some troubles in the 2nd moto.

Said Kaven, “I had a small crash and tweaked my bad ankle. I couldn’t put all my weight on the peg afterward, so I decided to give it a break.” Kaven pulled out after lap 6 of moto 2.

Kaven will head back to Quebec on Tuesday where his plan is to race a Quebec Provincial race at Deschambault this coming weekend.

RESULT:

19th (16-38)