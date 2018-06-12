KAVEN BENOIT IS VICTORIOUS IN PRINCE GEORGE

Kaven Benoit was already one of the fastest in qualification when he showed up to the gate for the 1st 450 moto of the day. After a good start, Kaven found himself in the top 3 right away, battling for 1st place. 30 minutes of racing in wet and rough conditions later, Benoit crossed the finish line in 2nd place. After finishing so close from the top step of the podium, Kaven lined up for the 2nd moto with the overall in his sights. Right off the gate, his KTM 450 SX-F powered him up the steep starting hill to grab the Holeshot award. Kaven led wire to wire without letting the pressure coming from behind distract him and won both the 2nd moto and the overall.

Kaven Benoit – KTM Red Bull Thor – 450 Class

“It feels so good to get this monkey off my back. This weekend was quite sandy and it made me feel right at home. Everything was lined up perfectly and I gave all I had to get back on the top step of the podium.”

Cole Thompson had a really consistent first race, starting in 4th and keeping his position to the checkered flag. In Moto 2, Cole once again got a good start, placing him in 5th on lap 1. Thompson wasn’t going to let the 2nd race be a copy of the first one, so he quickly started charging and found himself in 4th place, fighting over 3rd. Unfortunately, Cole went down while pushing hard to grab a podium position, but then got right back up and was able to finish the race in 4thplace.

Cole Thompson – KTM Red Bull Thor – 450 Class

“The number 4 seems to haunt me lately. Even though I keep being told consistency is good, I am definitely not happy to be so close from the podium, yet not on it. I am ready to get out of my “4” streak next weekend and I’m also quite excited to visit another new track.”

Tanner Ward had a tough 1st race after a bad start left him somewhere around the mid-pack. None the less, he worked his way back close to the top 10 on the 1st lap, pushing as much as he could through the mud fest. On the 3rd lap, Ward laid his bike down in a corner, trying to find a new line to go around a competitor. Once back up and going, Tanner never gave up and crossed the finish line in 9th place. In moto 2, Ward grabbed his 4th Holeshot of the young 2018 season, putting him in the front. Shortly after the beginning of the race, while fighting for the lead, Ward and Josh Osby went down together, losing valuable positions. Tanner finished his day with 8th place overall, already looking forward to next round to redeem himself.

Tanner Ward – KTM Red Bull Thor – 250 Class

“I need to remind myself that it’s a learning year and no matter what happens I need to take it all in. Every weekends I watch the 450 races, take notes and talk with JSR and my teammates as much as I can. I know I can be with the front pack and I will work as hard as I need to make sure it happens soon.”

KTM Canada, Inc. would like to thank all of their sponsors for their continual support.

250 Results

Dylan Wright 1-1 Josh Osby – KTM – 3-3 Joey Crown – KTM – 2-5 Marco Cannella 6-4 Shawn Maffenbeier 4-7

…

Tanner Ward – KTM – 7-6

450 Results

Kaven Benoit – KTM – 2-1 Matt Goerke – 1-3 Tyler Medaglia – 3-2 Cole Thompson – KTM – 4-4 Dillan Epstein 5-5

250 Championship

Shawn Maffenbeier – 151 points Josh Osby – KTM – 150 points Jess Pettis – 144 Joey Crown – KTM – 140 points Marco Cannella – 123 points

…

Tanner Ward – KTM – 108 points

450 Championship

Colton Facciotti – 155 points Matt Goerke – 151 points Tyler Medaglia – 140 points Cole Thompson – KTM – 136 points Kaven Benoit – KTM – 131 points

450 Triple Crown Results

Cole Thompson – KTM – 331 points Colton Facciotti – 316 points Matt Goerke – 300 points

