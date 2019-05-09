Kaven Benoit Slated to Race the AX in Riviere du Loup May 25th

By Billy Rainford

If you follow Kaven Benoit on social media, you know he’s not been sitting idle since he announced his retirement from professional racing last season, after injuries added up to sway his decision.

Not only will he be instructing a motocross school the day before the event, but Kaven will be lining up at the famed Arenacross in the town of Riviere du Loup, Quebec, coming up on May 25th.

We spoke with Race Director Paul Thibault and he gave us a very competitive list of riders! Check this out:

Logan Karnow

Dakota Alix

Wilson Fleming

Bubba Pauli

Chase Marquier

Ryan Breece

Carlen Gardner

Kyle Dillin

Kaven Benoit

Karl Normand

Davey Sterrit and three more from New Jersey and New York state.

Plus, a few more from Québec.

We spoke with Team PR-MX’s Julien Perrier and he said we can add Scott Champion, Justin Rodbell, and Josh Cartwright to the list.

That’s a pretty impressive gate.

Carl Vaillancourt has been named as honorary chairman.

If you’ve never been to this race and have the ability to check it out this year, make sure you’re in the seats because the atmosphere at this event is like nothing you’ve ever seen!