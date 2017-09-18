Grand Finale – Rounds 3 & 4

Sept 30th & Oct 1st

Meaford, Ontario

For Immediate Release – Sept 18

The course is set and it’s going to be great! The final rounds of the series will be held back to back; Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st at the home of series sponsor Knott Construction just outside Meaford, Ontario. Lots of new trail has been cut and with use of the existing motocross track, there will be three challenging and entertaining tests per loop for all classes. It is anticipated that the second day of competition will be reversed to keep riders on their toes.



Basic camping is available onsite both Friday and Saturday night. For those not camping, Owen Sound is close by and has many options for accommodations as does Collingwood.

The Knott Family has put great efforts into this event and we hope to see good turnout of riders both days. Championship plates will be awarded at the end of round four on Sunday.



We thank Knott Construction for their support of this series as well as our title sponsor Kawasaki Canada whose dedication to youth racing in Canada is well known.

Please check www.worldendurocanada.com for all details and directions.