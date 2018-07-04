Round #2 July 8 – Loretto, ON Saturday July 7th – Rider training and fun day Sunday July 8th – Enduro This weekend near the small village of Loretto, ON at the edge of the Hockley Valley, will be Round Two of the Kawasaki Ontario Enduro Championship. The course is set up and it is guaranteed to put smiles on the faces of all riders. The facility has an extensive network of trails and well designed motocross tracks that lend themselves to this World Championship style competition.

Although the Enduro itself is Sunday July 8th, the day before on Saturday afternoon beginning at 4pm will be a training event hosted by Expert Cross Country Racers Wolfgang Wiesner and Kyle Bichard. The focus will be on having fun but also to talk about how to compete in special test style enduros. Strategies and tips to increase overall speed will be discussed. The Sunday Enduro course will be used for this training but in the opposite direction so as to not put anyone taking part in the training day at an advantage. The training day is FREE! Camping on site Saturday night is encouraged with a fun summer party atmosphere. Spread the word to anyone you know who is interesting in getting into off-road motorcycle competition or just wants to get out and ride in a low stress environment. Event location – 2978 Concession 4, Loretto, Ontario. Visit: www.worldendurocanada.com for event details. See you this weekend! Wolfgang Wiesner & Kyle Bichard