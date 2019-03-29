Kourtney Lloyd Steps Down as Team Canada MXON Manager

Kourtney Lloyd Steps Down as Team Canada MXON Manager

March 28th 2019

Resignation of Team Canada MXON Manager Kourtney Lloyd

For Immediate Release:

First of all, I would like to thank everyone that has supported myself and the Team for the last 3 years. This adventure has been something that I will take with me for the rest of my life. Unfortunately, I am saddened to announce that I will be stepping down as the Manager of Team Canada.

This announcement has not been an easy decision for me to make and I walk away with a very heavy heart. I have worked very hard over the last three years to bring the MXON team to a level in which we should all be very proud of. I want to explain this decision in a professional manner as I believe that is what you all deserve.

The parameters that are set forth to me from the sanctioning body don’t work within the budgets of the sponsors. The timeline between applying to be Team Manager, being chosen to be Team Manager and then hitting the pavement to fundraise is just too short of a window for anything substantial. I have asked for exceptions or rule changes but unfortunately it just hasn’t happened.

I have tried to bring this program to a different level in Canada than it has in the past, bringing in the OEM’s, Distributors, Factory Team Managers, the Youth Ambassador Program, just to name a few. As the program grew we needed to grow with it but unfortunately our FIM Sanctioned Organization is not willing to grow with us and without growth we will always be a step behind the other Countries.

I know with the dedicated, passionate and hard-working people in the racing community in Canada we could accomplish big things but with the CMA holding us back we will remain stagnant. I do not say this to throw anyone under the bus, it is just the reality of the situation. The professional relationship between myself and the CMA has become toxic and I am removing myself respectfully from the situation.

As the World’s First Female Team Manager for the Motocross of Nations I am so proud of what I have accomplished in a short amount of time. I hope I have inspired other Women to go after their dreams, regardless of how big or small they might be.

I want to thank the amazing fans. You guys have made every year special and amazing and you left smiles on all of our faces. Thank you for supporting me in every way, whether it be on social media, financially, emotionally or even just by giving us a high five as we walk by. I saw each and every one of you and I am grateful for you.

Tyler Medaglia, Colton Facciotti, Kaven Benoit, Shawn Maffenbeier, Jess Pettis. Thank you for trusting me and for allowing me to go on many amazing adventures with you. I hope one day we can relive some of the moments we got to share traveling the world and racing dirt bikes.

I have so many people that I need to thank and I will in person when I see you around the track, because to know what is happening and to be relevant you need to be there, which I plan to be. I hope to one day be back Managing the Team under different circumstances but for now this is the decision I have to make.

Lastly, I need to thank my family because they have given me the courage to step up but also the courage to step down. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU CANADA!

Kourtney Lloyd