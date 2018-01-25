KTM Canada Announces its Top 10 2017 Contingency Earners

KTM would like to take this opportunity to congratulate every rider that showed spectacular speed, remarkable dedication, great results and that by the same occasion earned contingency in 2017!

At KTM, we are READY TO RACE and understand that to make it to the next level a rider will need the best products combined with some support from the industry. In between our Factory KTM THOR Racing Team, our Orange Brigade Team, our Race Support program and our Contingency program, KTM is now well establish in the sport and supports over 220 Canadian riders. Thanks to our KTMCash.com platform, this past season, after partnering up with 20 Canadian Series, more than 200 Canadian KTM riders earned a total of over 110,000$.

Top 10 KTMCash.com earners:

1- Ève Brodeur, QC

2- Teren Gerber, AB

3- Jeremy McKie, QC

4- Mitchell Bradbury, BC

5- Shelby Turner, AB

6- Charles-Étienne Léveillé, QC

7- Burg Giliomee, BC

8- Natasha Lachapelle, QC

9- Bruce Buhr, SK

10- Kelcey Jones, ON

2018 PROGRAM:

KTM Canada Race Support program

(Motocross, Off-Road, Road Racing, Freestyle & Others)

For the riders:

The rider support budget will be deposit directly on the riders’ KTMCash.com account.

When the budget is deposit, the amount will remain available to the riders for a period of 6 months.

The rider will be able to spend his earning at the dealership of his choice.

The rider’s budget will appear under : 2018 KTM Canada Race Support Program

The rider’s budget will be deposit before the end of February 2018.

See below for 2018 chosen riders

For the dealers:

Please notify your riders and make sure they are registered on www.KTMCash.com

If you are still new to KTM Cash, please visit the KTMCash.com for more information

All questions regarding the website and how to redeem should be directed to : contingency@hookit.com

KTM Canada is really proud to support a high number of Canadian Motorsports athletes across the country and can’t wait for the 2018 season to start.