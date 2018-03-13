KTM & RED BULL ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

In the last decade, Red Bull has become one of the most sought-after brand in the world and at KTM Canada, we are honored to join forces with them to support our motocross athletes. This Canadian affiliation will be added to a long list of KTM/Red Bull partnerships globally. This will also allow both brands to collaborate extensively on a broad range of activities & events. The well anticipated new partnership will see both companies moving hand in hand towards the same goal of promoting Canadian motocross racing. With both Red Bull and Thor on board for 2018, the KTM team is READY TO RACE.

Jean-Sébastien Roy – KTM Red Bull Thor Racing Team – Race Team Manager

“At KTM Canada, we have been working with Red Bull Canada on many different projects for as long as I can remember. To be able to bring our relationship to the next level is an amazing news for our team. We worked hard in the previous years to build a highly professional race team and we are really proud to see Red Bull choosing us to expand their Motorsport program.”

Cole Thompson – KTM Red Bull Thor Racing Team – MX1 Rider

“I think I speak for the whole team when I say that this partnership means a lot to us. It’s amazing to know Red Bull will be there to support us and to bring our team to a new level of visibility and notoriety. I’m really excited to show our new colors at the 2nd round of the Jetwerx Arenacross National Series on March 16th in Calgary.”



Photo Credit:

@lissimorephoto

Sponsor’s Socials:

@ktm_canada

@redbullcanada

@thormxofficial

@partscanada