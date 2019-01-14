KTM RED BULL THOR FACTORY RACER JESS PETTIS SHOWS SOLID PERFORMANCE AT GLENDALE SX

January 14th, 2019 Chambly, QC –KTM Red Bull THOR Factory racer Jess Pettis held up a solid performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona against the top 250 racers in the world on his WP suspension equipped KTM 250 SX-F. Pettis battled his way through the Last Chance Qualifier to secure a position in the evening’s 250SX West Main Event. Pettis began just outside the top-ten in the Main Event and maintained a consistent pace throughout the 16-lap race to bring home a solid 12th overall for the night. Jess Pettis – KTM RED BULL THOR Factory MX2 Racer: “Round 2 in Glendale, AZ was another solid weekend for me. The track was challenging and slippery which made it difficult. I qualified 12th into the night show, but the slippery conditions caught me off guard and I made some costly mistakes in my heat race which resulted in some crashes. I was able to regroup in the LCQ and make it into the Main Event, where I got a good start and was able to battle for 10th position the whole moto with the top racers again. I made a mistake with two laps to go, and had a tip over, but I am still happy to come away with 12th place in the Main Event.” Jean-Sebastien Roy – KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Racing Team Manager: “Again, super happy with Jess performance. He rode with heart and never gave up. He was in the top 10 until he did a small mistake 2 laps to go and fell down. All in all, good weekend for Jess. He is adapting very quickly to his bike and making improvement each week. Jess wants to continue to improve and he is not scare to work hard.” Next Race: Anaheim, California – January 19, 2019 Results 450SX Class – Glendale 2019 1. Blake Baggett (USA), KTM, (18 laps) 2. Jason Anderson (USA), HQV, +5.847 sec 3. Ken Roczen (GER), Honda, +8.148 4. Eli Tomac (USA), KTM, +10.650 5. Marvin Musquin (FRA), KTM, +12.034 Other KTM 10. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM 15. Justin Bogle (USA), KTM Standings 450SX Class 2019 after 2 of 17 rounds 1. Roczen, 44 points 2. Barcia, 43 3. Tomac, 40 4. Baggett, 37 5. Wilson, 34 6. Musquin, 33 7. Anderson, 32 8. Webb, 31 Other KTM 16. Bogle, 12 Results 250SX West Class – Glendale 2019 1. Adam Cianciarulo, (USA), Kawasaki, (16 laps) 2. Colt Nichols (USA), Yamaha, +9.557 sec 3. Shane McElrath (USA), KTM, +13.919 Other KTM 8. Sean Cantrell (USA), KTM 12. Jess Pettis (CAN), KTM *** 18. Devin Harriman, (USA), KTM 20. Jerry Robin (USA), KTM Standings 250SX West Class 2019 after 2 of 17 rounds 1. Nichols, 49 points 2. Cianciarulo, 44 3. McElrath, 42 Other KTM 10. Pettis, 24 *** 12. Cantrell, 22 15. Robin, 12 20. Jorgensen, 6 *** = KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Factory Race Team Photo provided by: Simon Cudby