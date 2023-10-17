KTM STEPS UP ITS MINI-CROSS OFFERING WITH THE 2024 KTM SX MINI RANGE

Now even more closely related to the full-sized KTM Motocross machines, the 2024 range of KTM minicycles is poised to continue its championship-winning assault on the competition.

Following the successes of the full-sized KTM SX range, the 2024 KTM SX Minis hit the track with a completely fresh approach in the development of race-ready motocross machines aimed at grassroots racing.

2024 KTM 50 SX

2024 KTM 50 SX HIGHLIGHTS New generation model is reworked from the ground up and offers more performance with adjustable ergonomics.

New bodywork is scaled down from the full-sized SX machines to provide a READY TO RACE feel.

New adjustability from the bodywork, shock, and subframe allows for a range of seat height options from 24.9 to 26.8 inches (634 to 683 mm).

New 2-stroke engine has been reworked and bumped up to 49.9 cc to increase power and is paired with a stronger digital ignition.

New frame styled after the bigger SX machines relocates the shock’s mounting position to improve rider comfort.

New polyamide reinforced steel subframe is strong, light, and height adjustable.

New centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to track conditions and rider preference in minutes.

New radiator with large, one-piece design improves cooling in all conditions.

New exhaust with smoothed-over internal welds makes for noticeable power gains throughout the rev-range.

Updated WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions.

New WP XACT rear suspension is shorter to create a much more balanced chassis and is perfectly matched to the WP XACT front forks.

Tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) with ODI lock-on grips with decreased diameter to provide increased control and comfort.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs. SPECIFICATIONS Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke Displacement: 49.9 cc Bore/Stroke: 39.5/40.7 mm Starter: Kickstarter Transmission: Single Gear Automatic Fuel System: Dell’Orto PHBG 19 BS Lubrication: Premix 60:1 Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear Final Drive: 11:40 Cooling: Liquid Cooling. Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable) Ignition: Selettra Digital Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum Subframe: Steel / Polyamide Glass Fiber Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 200.6 / 190.5 mm; 7.8 / 7.5 in Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 / 160 mm Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10” Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10” Chain: 415 Silencer: Aluminum Steering Head Angle: 24.0º Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm Wheelbase: 1,026 mm ± 10 mm / 40.3 ± 0.4 in Ground Clearance: 233 mm / 9.1 in Seat Height: 653 mm / 25.7 in Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.3 L / 0.61 gal Weight (without fuel), Approx: 42.5 kg/ 93.6 lb

Using scientific and statistical data, the 2024 KTM 50 SX has been developed to be as close to a scaled-down version of a full-size KTM SX machine as possible, with careful consideration paid to young riders’ needs and body proportions. This approach began early on in the design and development phases of the 2024 KTM 50 SX and all of its individual components.

2024 KTM 65 SX

2024 KTM 65 SX HIGHLIGHTS New generation model is reworked from the ground up and offers more performance with adjustable ergonomics.

New bodywork is scaled down from the full-sized SX machines to provide a READY TO RACE feel.

New adjustability from the bodywork, shock, and subframe allows for a range of seat height options from 28.1 to 29.9 inches (715 to 760 mm).

New 2-stroke engine provides more power and features a new cylinder head, reworked DS clutch, and a stronger digital ignition.

New Pankl radiators replicate the same design as used on our full-size SX bikes and keep the bike running cooler for maximum power and durability.

New frame styled after the bigger SX machines relocates the shock’s mounting position to improve rider comfort.

New polyamide reinforced steel subframe is strong, light, and height adjustable.

New exhaust with smoothed-over internal welds makes for noticeable power gains throughout the rev-range.

New footpegs, shift lever, and kickstarter deliver the ultimate performance for smaller riders.

Updated WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions.

New WP XACT rear suspension is shorter to create a much more balanced chassis and is perfectly matched to the WP XACT front forks.

New tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) with ODI lock-on grips with decreased diameter to provide increased control and comfort.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs SPECIFICATIONS Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke Displacement: 64.9 cc Bore / Stroke: 45.0 / 40.8 mm Starter: Kickstarter. Transmission: 6 Gears Fuel System: Mikuni VM 24 Lubrication: Premix 60:1 Primary Ratio: 23:75 Final Drive: 14:48 Cooling: Liquid Cooling. Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Formula Hydraulics Ignition: HIDRIA Digital Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum Subframe: Steel / Polyamide Glass Fiber Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 35 mm Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 215 / 253.5 mm; 8.4 / 9.9 in. Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 198 mm / 180 mm Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 14” / 1.60 x 12” Front/Rear Tires: 60/100-14” / 80/100-12” Chain: 420 Silencer: Aluminum Steering Head Angle: 25.5º Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm Wheelbase: 1,142 mm ± 10 mm / 44.9 in ± 0.4 in Ground Clearance: 259 mm / 10.1 in Seat Height: 730 mm / 28.7 in Tank Capacity, Approx: 4.5 L / 1.18 gal Weight (without fuel), Approx: 53.5 kg / 117.9 lb

Likewise, the development of the 2024 KTM 65 SX was done in close cooperation with a number of international test riders, who have been successfully racing and testing the different development stages over the last two years. This has resulted in a brace of mini-crossers that not only look like miniature READY TO RACE motocross machines but also share a superior level of quality and attention to detail.

With top-level handling and performance being a critical and essential part of mini-cross, both the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 2024 KTM 65 SX are built around a new, advanced steel frame with a lightweight, polyamide glass fiber reinforced steel, two-piece subframe.

This has allowed for a revolutionary change in how riders grow and advance with their machines. The new frame allows for adjustability to cater to a rider’s height, ensuring young riders and racers are confident and in control of their machine. Suspension, handlebar position, bodywork, and subframe are now height adjustable to match the growing needs of young riders. Seat height is adjustable between 24.9 inches (634 mm) to 26.8 inches (683 mm) for the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 28.7 inches (730 mm) to 29.9 inches (760 mm) for the 2024 KTM 65 SX.

At the heart of the 2024 KTM 50 SX beats a new engine with upped displacement and increased power, delivering serious racing performance for the most competitive youngsters on the starting line, but also being incredibly rideable to suit a range of ability levels. Among other updates, a new, larger one-piece radiator keeps temperatures in check, while a new digital ignition provides more ignition power and reduces trackside maintenance.

Likewise, the new KTM 65 SX benefits from updates to the engine, radiators – basically now the same design as the big SX machines – air box, and features a new digital ignition, all aimed at keeping the KTM 65 SX at the front of the pack.

Regarding suspension updates, both mini-crossers feature the latest in suspension technology, with a 35 mm USD WP XACT AER fork taking charge at the front. On the rear, an all-new fully adjustable WP XACT monoshock is fitted for perfect balance and damping characteristics, with both models benefiting from revised fitment and geometry.

2024 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

For model year 2024, the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION will also find its way onto the racetrack, boasting a list of top-shelf high-performance components over and above the standard 2024 KTM 50 SX spec sheet.

2024 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION HIGHLIGHTS New generation model is reworked from the ground up and offers more performance with adjustable ergonomics.

New bodywork is scaled down from the full-sized SX machines to provide a READY TO RACE feel.

New adjustability from the bodywork, shock, and subframe allows for a range of seat height options from 24.9 to 26.8 inches (634 to 683 mm).

New 2-stroke engine has been reworked and bumped up to 49.9 cc to increase power and is paired with a stronger digital ignition. A BRISK iridium spark plug with orange cap and HINSON clutch cover are exclusive to the FACTORY EDITION.

New reed valve case features a “double stage” system for improved fuel atomization—also exclusive to the FACTORY EDITION.

New FACTORY EDITION graphics, gray ODI grips, and orange gripper seat show its racing intentions.

New FMF Powercore 2 silencer and FMF Fatty pipe provide an optimized low to mid-range power curve and are paired with a KTM CNC-machined exhaust flange.

New WP XACT rear suspension is shorter to create a much more balanced chassis and is perfectly matched to the WP XACT front forks.

Super lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims are paired with high-performance DUNLOP GEOMAX MX 53 tires to offer the best race setup possible.

Tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) provides great control and comfort thanks to engineered flex and a smaller end diameter.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level. SPECIFICATIONS Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke Displacement: 49.9 cc Bore/Stroke: 39.5/40.7 mm. Starter: Kickstarter. Transmission: Single Gear Automatic Fuel System: Dell’Orto PHBG 19 BS Lubrication: Premix 60:1 Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear Final Drive: 11:40 Cooling: Liquid Cooling. Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable) Ignition: Selettra Digital Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum Subframe: Steel / Polyamide Glass Fiber Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 200.6 / 190.5 mm; 7.8 / 7.5 in Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 / 160 mm Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10” Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10” Dunlop Chain: 415 Silencer: FMF Aluminum Powercore 2 Steering Head Angle: 24.0º Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm. Wheelbase: 1,026 mm ± 10 mm / 40.3 ± 0.4 in Ground Clearance: 233 mm / 9.1 in Seat Height: 653 mm / 25.7 in Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.3 L / 0.61 gal. Weight (without fuel), Approx: 42.8 kg/ 94.3 lb

Staying true to its name, the 2024 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is wrapped in a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing-inspired graphics kit, with an orange, high-grip diamante KTM FACTORY SEAT. Performance is also upped, thanks to a full FMF exhaust system and Iridium BRISK FE-specific spark plug, making it the ideal choice for young up-and-coming champions.

The 2024 KTM Sportminicycle range is the perfect representation of KTM’s dedication to mini-cross, with the same amount of energy and attention to detail by the same passionate team in Austria who are also in charge of the race-proven full-size models.

The 2024 KTM Sportminicycle range will be available in authorized KTM dealers from November onward.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com