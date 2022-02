KTM USA Factory Edition Media Day at Fox Raceway

By Billy Rainford

I headed over to @foxraceway this morning to check out US Media Day for the release of the 2022 Factory Edition KTM 250 and 450.

Canada will be waiting until 2023 for the Factory Editions, but @jesspettis will be riding one in the 450 class this season.

Sean Lipanovich on the 2022 Factory Edition 250.