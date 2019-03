Kyle Demelo Snow Bike Front Flip Video

From the Monster Energy YouTube channel:

Witness history in the making as Kyle Demelo gets redemption and lands the world’s first-ever front flip performed on a snow bike!!!

Demelo’s history-making move is an important milestone in the evolution of snow bike freestyle. The relatively young sport adapts aerial spins and acrobatics known from motocross to the snow – but it’s still exploring its boundaries!