Lake Elsinore SX Practice – Thursday
By Billy Rainford
I didn’t feel like making the drive to Milestone today, AT ALL, so I drove the much shorter distance over to Lake Elsinore‘s Supercross practice track to see who might be there, just a few days before round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.
It was just after 9:00am and the parking lot was empty except for a lone Sprinter van that was pulling in ahead of me. I looked on the sign-in sheet and noticed that it was #68 Brandan Leith.
Brandan has raced above the border in our neck of the woods, so that was cool. Unfortunately, his day would not last long and I never got a chance to go over and talk to him. More on that later.
As I parked the van, #15 Dean Wilson pulled up in his Toyota of Escondido pick-up truck. Then, along came Canadian #551 Mitchell Bradbury and his yellow-plated KTM. I could spin this as a Canadian feature after all!
There were a couple other guys there that I wasn’t familiar with, but the number of riders there was small — 5, I think.
Anyway, it was cool to catch up briefly with Dean. Here are a few photos from this morning.
I had no idea if anyone would be riding at Lake Elsinore when I decided to head over. Fortunately, the guy who led 14 of the 20 laps of the A1 Main Event was there.
Dean actually put in some hard laps and worked out a few of the bigger sections today.
If you’re a photographer at lake Elsinore, you try for at least one of these shots or you hand in your artsy card.
#551 Mitchell Bradbury is from Vernon, BC. This was his 3rd time at this track and he was starting to look pretty comfortable on the big SX obstacles.
Maybe not THIS comfortable, but he looked like he was going to be able to pick up the track in Glendale this weekend quickly enough to be competitive and have some fun.
There were a couple guys there I didn’t know, fortunately for Mitchell. Hint: look at this guy’s gear and then look at Mitchell…
I don’t even think Brandan got a fast lap in before a bolt broke or something in his rear suspension. The only positive that came out of the situation was this: Dean Wilson rode slowly past and said, “Too much sag,” and rode off. It was priceless.
It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what language you speak, this gesture means someone thinks you can go faster over there.
It’s cool to see Broc Tickle out just enjoying watching some moto.
Mitchell was struggling with some stomach troubles so he wasn’t able to ride the way he wanted to. Plus, those aren’t his pants…
That’s Australian #105 Thomas Ravenhorst. He raced A1 and qualified 31st. He wasn’t able to make it into the main though.
Team Bradbury.
Keeping a close eye on Mitchell.
Mitchell just couldn’t get it going today. Hopefully, he feels 100% this coming Sunday in Glendale.
To put it mildly, Dean’s Ignite sponsor wasn’t too happy with them not being able to display the logo at A1. Yeesh.
Mitchell is ‘On the Radar’ this week. Watch for that later this evening.
Like almost any sport, moto boils down to a race against the clock.
Broc watching Dean closely as he put in one last hard session.
This is the motocross practice track version of the walk of shame: returning pants when you forgot yours and had to borrow some. He’s not the first and he won’t be the last. See you at the races…