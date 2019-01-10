Lake Elsinore SX Practice – Thursday

By Billy Rainford

I didn’t feel like making the drive to Milestone today, AT ALL, so I drove the much shorter distance over to Lake Elsinore‘s Supercross practice track to see who might be there, just a few days before round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

It was just after 9:00am and the parking lot was empty except for a lone Sprinter van that was pulling in ahead of me. I looked on the sign-in sheet and noticed that it was #68 Brandan Leith.

Brandan has raced above the border in our neck of the woods, so that was cool. Unfortunately, his day would not last long and I never got a chance to go over and talk to him. More on that later.

As I parked the van, #15 Dean Wilson pulled up in his Toyota of Escondido pick-up truck. Then, along came Canadian #551 Mitchell Bradbury and his yellow-plated KTM. I could spin this as a Canadian feature after all!

There were a couple other guys there that I wasn’t familiar with, but the number of riders there was small — 5, I think.

Anyway, it was cool to catch up briefly with Dean. Here are a few photos from this morning.