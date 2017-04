Larry Enticer at the CSRA Vintage Snowcross Race

By Billy Rainford

Our old friend, #69 Larry Enticer, hits the slopes of Horseshoe Resort for the CSRA Vintage Snowcross.

Things didn’t work out as well as Larry would have liked, but like the old saying goes, “Last place is the first one to the cooler!”