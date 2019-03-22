Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor ‘70s Motocross Privateer Mark Gregson at the Seattle Supercross

Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor ‘70s Motocross Privateer Mark Gregson at the Seattle Supercross

Seattle, WA, March 22, 2019 – The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is pleased to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at the Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday in Indianapolis, IN. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the tour and their mission of celebrating the Legends and Heroes of the sport. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia, the tour will honor ‘70s motocross privateer Mark Gregson during the evenings opening ceremonies.

About Mark – Like so many racers of the era, Mark’s start came from father that was interested in the sport. His Honda SL100 led to a Yamaha AT- 3 and eventually a pair of Kawasaki’s as the young racer made his mark on motocross. Competing in the Northwest against riders like Rick Burgett and Chuck Sun, Gregson was able to beat Sun in local competition and set his sights on professional motocross.

Now aboard a Suzuki, Mark set off on the national tour in 1978 in the 125cc MX. As a privateer, mark scored solid results against the factories including four top-ten overalls including a podium with a third overall at Agency Motocross in St Joseph, MO.

In 1979, Mark moved up to the 250cc class aboard his LOP Yamaha. He would go on to score seven top-ten finishes and fifth overall in the final series standings. The only racers ahead of Mark in the series were factory stars Bob Hannah, Kent Howerton, Marty Tripes and Jimmy Weinert. Mark was the first privateer.

At a time when works equipment was a significant advantage this Pacific Northwest privateer from Salem OR showed the skills and determination to compete at the top level and succeed.

Today Mark is the production manager for a large building material supplier that supplies asphalt, concrete and rock products to all of Oregon. He’s been with the company for the last 25 years.

Please join us on Saturday night as we honor this Pacific Northwest Legend and Hero.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the new for 2019 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions, and since 2019 marks the 45th season of AMA Supercross, a unique feature will showcase the first champions and their machines. The tour stands behind the belief that “We Don’t Leave History Behind” and has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today.

Thanks to our local friends at each round, the Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2019.

See behind the scenes footage and great vintage photos and stories by visiting our website and social media accounts.

Website – www.legendsandheroestour.org

Facebook – www.facebook.com/LegendsAndHeroesTour

Twitter – www.twitter.com/LegendsHeroes

Instagram – www.instagram.com/legendsandheroestour

YouTube – www.youtube.com/user/LegendsAndHeroesMX