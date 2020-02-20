Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor 70s Motocross Racer Mike Jones at the Arlington SX

February 19, 2020 – Where history takes the lead. The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is happy to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at round seven of the 2020 season in Arlington, TX. The tour is now in its 11th season of celebrating the sport of supercross and motocross. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia from local enthusiasts, the tour will honor 70s motocross racer, Mike Jones, during opening ceremonies.

About Mike Jones-

The Richardson Texas native began racing in 1973, and by 1975 he competed in his first pro race. Riding for Kawasaki under their factory support program, Mike won the Missouri State Championship and the Rio Bravo Winter series in the 250 class. He was second in that same series in the 125 class aboard his Kawasaki KX125.

In 1976, on a Moto-Tex Products Honda, Mike won the Tri-State Championship (AR, LA, OK) and competed in several AMA national motocross events. His best finish was 6th in New Orleans, and he was 14th in the final 125cc class points standings.

In 1977 on a Moto-Tex Products Honda, Mike again won the Tri-State Championship. He rode the USGP and was one of 3 American racers that competed in the Canadian GP. He finished 20th in the final 125cc class points standings.

In 1978, racing a factory support Yamaha, Mike was the top 250 privateer at the Houston Astrodome Supercross. He won the 125 class at the Houston AMA Regional and was second in the 250 class at the Tennessee State Championships.

In his years as a professional racer, he earned national numbers 64, 34, and 42.

Following his motocross career, Mike raced dirt cars and then became a professional Foosball player and then a pool player. He started a family and got into the collision repair industry in Texas. He’s been at Young Chevrolet in Dallas for 26 years, getting vehicles back on the road.

Mike battled stage 4 neck cancer in 2015 and is now on his 5th year clean of the disease.

Today, Mike lives in Josephine, Texas and enjoys spending time with his two wonderful sons, lovely daughter, and four grandkids.

Join us on Saturday night as we honor Mike.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the 2020 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions. The tour has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today. They tell the story of supercross.

Thanks to our local friends at each round. The Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2020.

