Denver, CO April 12, 2019 – The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is pleased to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at the Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday in Denver. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the tour and their mission of celebrating the Legends and Heroes of the sport. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia, the tour will honor Colorado powersports dealer and racing enthusiast Bill Vickery during the evenings opening ceremonies.

About Bill – Bill Vickery is the owner of Vickery Motorsports, a Kawasaki, Polaris, Ski-Doo, and Yamaha in Denver, CO. But the contribution to the sport of motorcycling does not end there. Born in Denver, Colorado in 1943 Bill grew up reading about the motorcycle events of the time. Events like Pikes Peak, Bonneville, and Daytona. By the age of 12, he was hooked on motorcycling and got his first motorcycle.

His start in racing was in 1966 on a turbine powered motorcycle that he built. Drag racing leads to local road and dirt track racing and by 1969 he began road racing a YamahaTD2. Bonneville was calling, and Bill and his family answered the call where Bill set a land speed record of 191.203 mph on his 750cc in 1975. That record still stands today.

Success and travel followed, with the growth of motorcycle racing in the ‘70s, Bill and his family competed in dirt track and flat track racing throughout Colorado and Kansas often winning along the way. Bill was the 1971 SRAC Scrambles Pro-State Champion in 1971, the Pike Peak winner in 1971 and 1974 and the WERA Midwest Roadracing Championship in 1976.

Bill and his wife Shari jumped at the opportunity to buy out an existing dealership in 1972 and Vickery Motosports was born. His support of local racers and events is unprecedented. Over the years Vickery Motorsports supported racers have won more than 100 Colorado State #1 plates in all forms of racing. Motocross, Roadracing, Flat Track, ATV Racing, and more Bill and Vickery Motorsports support it all.

His dealer is staffed with powersports enthusiast and racers with more than 90% of them actively enjoying the powersports lifestyle.

In 2019, the Vickery Family was presented with the J.C. Agajanian Award by the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame. This award is given in recognition of contributions to Colorado motorsports by a group or organization. Bill also sits on the Board of Directors of the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Please join us on Saturday night as we honor this great Colorado Legend and Hero.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the new for 2019 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions, and since 2019 marks the 45th season of AMA Supercross, a unique feature will showcase the first champions and their machines. The tour stands behind the belief that “We Don’t Leave History Behind” and has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today.

Thanks to our local friends at each round, the Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2019.

See behind the scenes footage and great vintage photos and stories by visiting our website and social media accounts.

Website – www.legendsandheroestour.org

Facebook – www.facebook.com/LegendsAndHeroesTour

Twitter – www.twitter.com/LegendsHeroes

Instagram – www.instagram.com/legendsandheroestour

YouTube – www.youtube.com/user/LegendsAndHeroesMX