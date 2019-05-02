Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant Founder Dave Kimmey at Las Vegas

Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant Founder Dave Kimmey at Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, May 2, 2019 – The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is pleased to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at the final round of the Monster Energy Supercross Series this Saturday in Las Vegas, NV. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the tour and their mission of celebrating the Legends and Heroes of the sport. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia, the tour will honor the founder of Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant Dave Kimmey during the evenings opening ceremonies.

About Dave – Like so many of the legends that are honored each week, Dave got his passion for motorcycling from his family. In the early days, it was his brother Ken that gave him the motorcycling bug. Along with their dad Ed and uncle David, the brothers would travel to the local tracks near their Florida home. Dave found racing success locally in the late 70s before moving on to other ways of staying involved in the sport. Over the years he wrote for the local racing paper County Wheels News, flagged at local tracks like RPMC and did everything except sell concessions at Pepsi Air Dania MX Park in Florida. It was there that the thought for Engine Ice would be born and the rest they say is history.

In the late 1990s, four-strokes were just coming into popularity, and they ran extremely hot and Dave knew something was wrong. Dave was able to work with a friend in the automotive business to come up with an alternative to the standard coolant used by the manufacturers. And so Engine Ice was born. Testing was done by many of Florida’s up and coming racers of the day. Riders like James Stewart, Matt Goerke, the Renner’s and Davi Millsaps all had a hand in the testing stages of the product.

By April of 2000, Engine Ice was on the national stage with Jason Thomas as the first professionally sponsored rider and many other racers using and benefiting from the performance of the coolant. Now nearly 20 years later, Dave is still at the races supporting riders and talking about Engine Ice. Their longest sponsorship is with Butler Brothers Racing, now known as the Rocky Mountain ATVMC team. Dave helped team owner Forrest Butler at the beginning of his career and continues to do so today. Over the years, many other teams and riders have officially and unofficially used Engine Ice to stay cool.

Join us on Saturday night as we honor this Legend and Hero of motocross.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the new for 2019 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions, and since 2019 marks the 45th season of AMA Supercross, a unique feature will showcase the first champions and their machines. The tour stands behind the belief that “We Don’t Leave History Behind” and has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today.

Thanks to our local friends at each round, the Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2019.

See behind the scenes footage and great vintage photos and stories by visiting our website and social media accounts.

Website – www.legendsandheroestour.org

Facebook – www.facebook.com/LegendsAndHeroesTour

Twitter – www.twitter.com/LegendsHeroes

Instagram – www.instagram.com/legendsandheroestour

YouTube – www.youtube.com/user/LegendsAndHeroesMX