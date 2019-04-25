East Rutherford, NJ, April 25, 2019 – The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is pleased to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at the Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday in East Rutherford, NJ. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the tour and their mission of celebrating the Legends and Heroes of the sport. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia, the tour will honor former National Motocross winner and New York native Scott Sheak during the evenings opening ceremonies.

About Scott – Scott Sheak is one of the most successful professional racers to come out of the Empire State. Hailing from Germantown, NY he cut his teeth on the local tracks in the area making a name for himself against the stars of the day in the late 80s and early 90s.

He found success as an amateur with 13 top 10s and 5 podiums at Loretta Lynn’s including victories in 1993 in both the 125 A Modified and 250 A Modified classes. After turning pro, he again saw success. First as a privateer winning a moto at High Point in 1996 and returning a year later as a member of the Factory Honda Team to take the overall with 1-1 moto scores.

During his professional motocross career, Sheak would earn more than 60 top 10 overall finishes including 10 podiums. He rode for some of the best teams in the business including Factory Honda, FMF Honda, Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Boyesen Yamaha, and Plano Honda. He also competed in Europe for a couple of seasons in the early 2000s. His professional motocross career ended in 2002 following a series of concussions, but that was not all for Scott.

He turned his skills to off-road racing where he also saw success in the WORCS series and other events. Sheak continued to race locally as a vet racer and influence young riders with his motocross coaching.

Please join us on Saturday night as we honor this great New York native.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the new for 2019 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions, and since 2019 marks the 45th season of AMA Supercross, a unique feature will showcase the first champions and their machines. The tour stands behind the belief that “We Don’t Leave History Behind” and has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today.

Thanks to our local friends at each round, the Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2019.

