Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor Motocross Legend Dave Coupé at the Oakland Supercross

Oakland, CA – January 29, 2020 – Where history takes the lead. The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is happy to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at round three of the 2020 season in Oakland, Ca. The tour is now in its 11th season of celebrating the sport of supercross and motocross. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia from local enthusiasts, the tour will honor legendary motocross racer, Dave Coupé, during opening ceremonies.



About Dave Coupé-



Dave’s love of dirt bikes came at the ripe old age of 7 when his Dad brought home a Honda Z50 on Mother’s Day! The remainder of the year found him riding his “Mother’s Day” gift in the field next to his parents’ house in Yuba City, CA.



In 1969 he moved up to a Honda CT70 and then onto a Honda SL70. He started racing five years later in 1973. In his first race, he finished 2nd behind fellow Legends and Heroes Honoree Donnie Cantaloupe. He was hooked from that point on, and now nearly 50 years later, he continues to compete.



Dave turned Pro in 1976, and he began riding the MX Nationals in 1979 aboard a Suzuki RM125. His first big win as a Pro came in 1980 when he won the ITT President’s GP Cup at Indian Dunes, CA. That win no doubt led to a team ride in 1981 with Maico USA alongside teammates Alan King, Carlos Serrano, and Eric Eaton. That year he traveled the US in a box van with his mechanic Bob May riding the 250 National Series, where he finished 22nd overall and was awarded a National #66 for the 1982 racing season.



Some of Dave’s more memorable accomplishments include 1st in the Nor-Cal Blue Plate Series in 1983; 1st place in the CMC Nor-Cal #1 Plate series in 1992; 3rd overall in the 4-Stroke World Championship at Perris in 1994; and 1st place in the 40+ Pro Class at Mammoth Mountain MX in 2002.



Dave has spent most of his life involved in the motorcycle industry in one way or another. He recently retired after 20 years in outside sales with Parts Unlimited. In 1997 Dave tried his hand at promoting MX races at his favorite track, “E” Street in Marysville, CA. He continued promoting motocross races until 2003.



In September of 2016, Dave was honored to be invited and participate in the Vet Motocross des Nations at Farleigh Castle, England. He raced in the 50+ Pro Class and finished 2nd behind fellow American John Dowd. Dave and John were the only two Americans in the 65 rider field.



Dave has been active in the Vintage MX World for several years and has an impressive collection of over 100 Vintage and Post-Vintage bikes in a showroom at his home in Rio Oso, CA. His hobbies include vintage motorcycle restoration, playing with his new grandson, Rex, and riding one of his many motorcycles one to two times a week at the local tracks in Marysville, CA.



Join us on Saturday night as we honor Dave.



With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the 2020 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions. The tour has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today. They tell the story of supercross.



Thanks to our local friends at each round. The Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2020.



See behind the scenes footage and great vintage photos and stories by visiting our website and social media accounts.



