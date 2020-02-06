Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor MX Legend Gary Chaplin at the San Diego SX

San Diego, CA February 5, 2020 – Where history takes the lead. The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is happy to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at round six of the 2020 season in San Diego, CA. The tour is now in its 11th season of celebrating the sport of supercross and motocross. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia from local enthusiasts, the tour will honor legendary motocross racer, Gary Chaplin, during opening ceremonies.

About Gary Chaplin-

The sport of motocross was growing at an exponential rate in the 1970s. The racers that competed during what many consider as the “Greatest Era of Motocross” became idols to the motocross fan.

Gary Chaplin was a rider that earned success during that era. He was a factory racer for brands like Maico, Honda, CZ, and DG Suzuki during the early 1970s. He was one of the early factory racers for Team Honda racing on one of their first open-class machines.

Some of his top finish highlights include a runner-up finish in the 1971 Trans-AM series; a 1972 Inter-Am Championship, Top American honors at the Unadilla Inter-Am in 1973, a runner up finish at the 1975 Daytona SX and a 1976 Dallas SX victory. He finished in the Top 10 overall in the 500MX class in 1972 and 1974 and Top 10 in the 250MX class in 1973.

Following a career in motocross, Gary went on to work as a Union Ironworker. He still rides and competes in vintage motocross events and lives with his wife Anita in Canyon Lake, California.

Join us on Saturday night as we honor Gary.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the 2020 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions. The tour has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today. They tell the story of supercross.

Thanks to our local friends at each round. The Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2020.

