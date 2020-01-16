Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor MX Legend Mike Beier at A2 SX

Anaheim CA January 16, 2020 – Where history takes the lead. The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is happy to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at round three of the 2020 season in Anaheim, Ca. The tour is now in its 11th season of celebrating the sport of supercross and motocross. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia from local enthusiasts, the tour will honor legendary motocross racer, Mike Beier, during opening ceremonies.



About Mike Beier-



Mike’s motocross journey began in Northern California, riding with kids in the neighborhood on a Honda QA50. The 50 led to an XR75 and then a Suzuki RM100. After hanging out with kids in school that were racing motocross, Mike was talked into giving it a try. He was a natural. Mike won the overall at his first race by winning both motos, and then he and his dad decided to continue. Together they raced the Golden State Series, where he earned some success.



By 1980 his top results rewarded him with a support ride from Yamaha. But a choice would need to be made. Mike was also an accomplished baseball player. The New York Yankees were actively scouting him for their AAA farm team. It was a difficult decision, but in the end, he chose to follow his motocross dreams.



In 1984 Mike finished third overall in the 125 National Series on a privateer Yamaha. He received some Yamaha support, but he was not a factory rider like the only two racers to beat him, Jeff Ward and Johnny O’Mara. With O’Mara and Ward moving up to the 250 for 1985, Mike looked like he would be a top contender for the 1985 National Championship. Signing with Team Tamm on Kawasaki KX125, Mike looked great in preseason testing. However, he injured his knee and would not fulfill his potential.



In the mid-80s, American racers were a hot commodity in Europe, and Mike took advantage of these opportunities. He won several significant European events, including the Veronica Beach Race as well as many European Hardcross series races. These are indoor events with wooden jumps and concrete floors. From 1987- 1992, Beier made a living competing and winning Hardcross races throughout Europe.



Following his racing career, Beier worked with Innovation Sports (CTI Knee Braces) and Race Tech and is now a partner in Asterisk making knee braces in Southern California.



Join us on Saturday night as we honor Mike.



With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the 2020 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions. The tour has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today. They tell the story of supercross.



Thanks to our local friends at each round. The Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2020.



See behind the scenes footage and great vintage photos and stories by visiting our website and social media accounts.



