Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor MX Pioneer Dick Robbins at the Indianapolis SX

March 10, 2020 – Where history takes the lead. The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is happy to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at round eleven of the 2020 season in Indianapolis, IN. The tour is now in its 11th season of celebrating the sport of supercross and motocross. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia from local enthusiasts, the tour will honor motocross pioneer, Dick Robbins, during opening ceremonies.

About Dick Robbins-

Dick started racing scrambles in 1957 and continued to do so for much of his life. His last championship was in 1995 where he won the District 14 championship at the age of 52.

Dick’s parents were the first Husqvarna dealers east of the Mississippi river – Robbins Sportcycle of Pontiac, Michigan.

He was a Husqvarna supported rider from 1966-1972 and was an Ossa Factory racer from 1972-1974.

In 1968, 1969, and 1970, Dick won both the District 14 Championship as well as the AMA Sportsman Championship.

He turned pro in 1970 and competed on the circuit for 3 ½ years with several top 10 finishes as well as several Pro-Am victories aboard his Ossa.

It was also in 1970 that Dick was asked by Edison Dye to be a part of the first American Trophee Des Nations team. Along with his teammates, Mark Blackwell and Bob Grossi, they ventured to Knutsrop, Sweden and were the first American team to compete in this prestigious event.

Join us on Saturday night as we honor this motocross pioneer,

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the 2020 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions. The tour has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today. They tell the story of supercross.

Thanks to our local friends at each round. The Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2020.

