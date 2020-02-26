Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor SX and National Winner Ezra Lusk at the Atlanta SX

February 26, 2020 – Where history takes the lead. The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is happy to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at round seven of the 2020 season in Atlanta, GA. The tour is now in its 11th season of celebrating the sport of supercross and motocross. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia from local enthusiasts, the tour will honor former motocross and supercross winner, Ezra Lusk, during opening ceremonies.

About Ezra Lusk-

A highly touted amateur rider Bainbridge, Georgia’s Ezra “Yogi” Lusk burst onto the scene in 1985 with a second-place finish in the 65cc 7-11 Modified class. The Team Green rider backed it up again in 1986 with two class championships. In his seven-year amateur career, Lusk would rack up a total of four class championships and seven podium finishes.

He would make his pro debut as part of the Factory Suzuki team at the Orlando Supercross in 1992, where he would take a second-place finish. He followed that up with seven more top 10 finishes in 1992 and a fifth-place overall finish in the series.

His success would continue in 1993 with a win at the Orlando Supercross and a third-place overall finish in the series standings. 1994 would see Lusk dominate the 125 East Coast Supercross series with ten podium finishes, including five wins the 125 East Coast Supercross Series Championship.

In a professional career that spanned 13 years, Lusk would achieve podium success 80 times with 16 wins in the premier class. He is tied with David Bailey for 16th on the all-time win list. He also had six victories in the 125 Supercross Class to add to his total.

After retiring from the series in 2004, he made a brief comeback to race the US Open in 2009 and then retired from racing again.

In recent years, Lusk could be found working in the background with professional and amateur racers sharing some of the secrets of his success.

Today he still resides in Georgia with his wife Jennifer and sons Hayden and Hudson.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the 2020 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions. The tour has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today. They tell the story of supercross.

Thanks to our local friends at each round. The Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2020.

