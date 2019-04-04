Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor Ten Time Loretta Lynn’s Champion Kevin Foley at the Nashville Supercross

Nashville, TN, April 4, 2019 – The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is pleased to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at the Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday in Nashville. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the tour and their mission of celebrating the Legends and Heroes of the sport. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia, the tour will honor motocross star Kevin Foley during the evenings opening ceremonies.

About Kevin – This legend of motocross has quite an impressive list of accomplishments. Kevin started racing in Jacksonville, Florida in 1972. His racing roots run throughout the Nashville area racing with the Volunteer Motocross club at local tracks like Andrew Jackson Raceway and Sun Valley MX.

His amateur career results are exceptional. A ten-time Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Champion Kevin won his first championship in 1983 and his last championship in 2013. The 30 years between his first and last is the current record. He was the 2003 AMA Sports Vet/Senior Rider of the Year in 2003. Kevin is also one of a very choice few racers that have a street named after him at the Loretta Lynn’s race track.

In addition to his amateur racing career, he raced professionally in 1984, 1985, and 1986 earning national number 43 in 1984 and 31 in 1985. In 1986 he rode 2 nationals before returning to college full time to pursue an aerospace degree.

After his racing career, he put his degree to good use working on the Space Shuttle at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is now working for American Suzuki as an Engineering Manager in the Legal Divison.

Please join us on Saturday night as we honor this great Legend and Hero.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the new for 2019 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions, and since 2019 marks the 45th season of AMA Supercross, a unique feature will showcase the first champions and their machines. The tour stands behind the belief that “We Don’t Leave History Behind” and has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today.

Thanks to our local friends at each round, the Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2019.

