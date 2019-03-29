Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor Texas Motocross Star Shaun Kelley at the Houston Supercross

Legends and Heroes Tour to Honor Texas Motocross Star Shaun Kelley at the Houston Supercross

Houston, TX, March 29, 2019 – The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum is pleased to announce that they will again take part in the pit party activation in the Fan Fest activation at the Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday in Houston. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the tour and their mission of celebrating the Legends and Heroes of the sport. In addition to their display of vintage machines and memorabilia, the tour will honor Texas motocross star Shaun Kelley during the evenings opening ceremonies.

About Shaun – The Texas motocross scene has always been extremely competitive with many local racers going on to win championships in National competition. As motocross grew in the 1970s so did Texas motocross and one of the stars of that era was Shaun Kelley.

In 1974 NMA World Championships were held at Rio Bravo and Shaun was the 60cc Expert class winner. He won his class again in 1975 and would win multiple classes in 1976 and 1977. In 1978 he was the Tex-AMA champion in the 250 Pro Class and he would repeat that again in 1979. In many circles, Shaun is regarded as one of the fastest riders from that era.

Please join us on Saturday night as we honor this local Legend and Hero.

With the help of tour sponsor EZ-Up Shelters, the new for 2019 design will feature a walk-through timeline that celebrates all of the sports supercross champions, and since 2019 marks the 45th season of AMA Supercross, a unique feature will showcase the first champions and their machines. The tour stands behind the belief that “We Don’t Leave History Behind” and has kept the founding fathers, and mothers, pure in their thoughts by honoring the men and women that shaped supercross and motocross into what it is today.

Thanks to our local friends at each round, the Legends Tour features some of the best vintage motocross bikes on display in a single location. Featuring different vehicles at each round, our guests can relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross. Look for the Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum at each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2019.

See behind the scenes footage and great vintage photos and stories by visiting our website and social media accounts.

Website – www.legendsandheroestour.org

Facebook – www.facebook.com/LegendsAndHeroesTour

Twitter – www.twitter.com/LegendsHeroes

Instagram – www.instagram.com/legendsandheroestour

YouTube – www.youtube.com/user/LegendsAndHeroesMX