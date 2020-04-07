Local Nanaimo Coverage for 85 Champ, Sebastian Sulyok

Nanaimo arenacross racer wins double championship

Sebastian Sulyok takes first overall on Futures West 85cc series

GREG SAKAKI

Apr. 6, 2020

Nanaimo’s Sebastian Sulyok was a double champion on the Canadian Arenacross Futures West circuit for 2019-20. (Photo submitted)

A Nanaimo motocross racer was a double champion on the indoor circuit this past season.

Sebastian Sulyok, from Cedar, recently finished first overall in the Canadian Arenacross Futures West 85cc’s age 12-16 division and the open age division.

Seby’s dad Steve Sulyok said the series consisted of eight rounds of “intense racing” with competitors from all over Canada and some from the United States.

The championship-clinching race weekend took place with two days of motos in Chilliwack in February.

“We knew it was meant to be when we woke up to the Nanaimo Clippers team bus parked in front of our hotel window with the huge Nanaimo Clippers logo glowing in front of our eyes. It was truly a special moment,” said Steve.

The morning of the final motos, the Sulyoks had the opportunity to eat breakfast with some of the Clippers players, who gave a motivational pep talk to Sebastian.

The previous day, Seby had finished first in one moto and second in another, but on the last day he swept first place in both motos to end the season the right way.

Steve said the family was proud to bring back the championships to Nanaimo.

“It was a very tough series,” he said. “Once again, the calibre of racing and the amplitude of these arenacross tracks are at the highest of amateur racing. The jumps were absolutely massive and required full commitment on takeoff. No room for error.”

Following arenacross season, Seby travelled to Temecula, Calif. for a training camp with his KTM Canada Spunky’s Factory Elite Race Team, and was able to make it back home amid travel restrictions with the spread of COVID-19