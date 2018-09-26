London Supercross | Amateur Photos | Strikt

By Billy Rainford

Let me start this short photo report by asking one simple question: “Where the heck was everyone?!” This was a rare chance for amateur riders to ride a Supercross track in Canada. If you’re from Ontario or somewhere close, why weren’t you out there on the track?

I know you don’t have ‘A-Kit Supercross suspension,’ but you probably aren’t at the level where you’re expected to clear the huge jumps anyway! Back in the day, riders leapt at the chance to race in front of a grandstand at little fair races everywhere. This was a slick, Professional Supercross race and you had the chance to line up on the same day as the top dogs. I just don’t get it. It can’t be a good sign for our sport.

Having said that, congratulations to those who did line up. It was a great experience and one you and your families will reflect on for the rest of your lives. I realize that sounds a little hokey, but, believe me, it’s true.

Here’s a look at the winners and a few others in order of the results at http://cmrc.tracksideresults.com/class.asp?c=all&e=43.