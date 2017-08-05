Loretta Lynn’s | Canadian Results

We had 13 Canadians to cheer for this year at the Rocky Mountain ATC/MC Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship.

Here’s a look at how they finished at the 2017 event:

THOMAS MUNRO

Sponsors:

FXR, D&D Moto Products, MxSchools, Frankfit Canada, Mintoncycles, TwentySix Suspension

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 65cc (7-9) Limited #67 KTM 21st 15th 21st 16th

NOAH VINEY

Sponsors:

BTO Sports, Seven MX, 6D Helmets, Ethika, POD Active, No Toil, Torc1, FMF, Alpinestars, Matrix Concepts, Hinson, 100% Goggles, PR2 Suspensions, Nihilo Concepts, Dunlop Tires, EMT Racing

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 65cc (10-11) Limited #43 KTM 18th 11th 11th 13th 65cc (7-11) #43 KTM 17th 11th 8th 8th

PRESTON MASCIANGELO

Sponsors:

Factory Suzuki, Cernics, Mxtire Dunlop, Pro Circuit, Atlas Brace, 6D Helmets, Forma Boots, pod, mika metals, ecstar, marin bikes, 100%, PR2 Suspension, Matrix concepts, defiance lifestyle, Tama, The moving box, nihilo concept, md distrobution, nstyle

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 85cc (9-11) Limited #94 SUZ 12th 9th 15th 12th

SETH HUGHES

Sponsors:

Motopark , FXR, moto mech.ca, new era, Barry Cullen Chevrolet, castrol oils

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 125 C #32 YAM 18th 24th 22nd 21st

BJORN VINEY

Sponsors:

BTO Sports, No-Toil, Seven MX, 100% Goggles, Pod Active, Ethika, Alpinestars, FMF, DP Motorsports, Torc1, 6D Helmets, Matrix Concepts, EMT Racing, Hinson Racing, PR2 Suspensions, Vertex Pistons

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 B Limited #54 KAW DNF DNF DNF DNF Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C #54 KAW 20th 24th 18th 21st

ROSS THIRNBECK

Sponsors:

AlphaMX, ThorahInsurance, FXR, St.Ongerecreation, CameronCycle, GearhouseSpinning, MDDistribution, Podiumgrafix, FormaBoots, Oakley, 6DHelmets, MikaMetals, KMCChains, DT1Filters, BondiEngines, LGSSuspension, KMW, KTC, Wilsonwaterwells

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 C Limited #19 KAW 23rd 19th 14th 15th 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited #19 KAW 20th 13th 24th 20th

MATTHEW MESZAROS

Sponsors:

Zdeno Cycle, Brian Kurtz Trucking, Risk Racing and Amsoil

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 C Limited #99 KTM 28th 36th 23rd 33rd 450 C #99 KTM 11th 17th 9th 9th

BRAD WILLIAMS

Sponsors:

Cobra Minicycles Canada Thor Mx Scott USA RK Excel Twin Air MCR Suspension Real Deal MX Training

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 C #16 KAW 6th 9th 13th 7th 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited #16 KAW 16th 25th 20th 23rd

RYLAN BLY

Sponsors:

Blackfoot Direct, SHIFT MX, healing hands wellness center

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 C #45 HSQ 13th 3rd 4th 6th 250 C Limited #45 HSQ 9th 2nd 9th 3rd

AUSTIN WATLING

Sponsors:

Honda Canada, GDR, Fox Racing, Shift MX, Real Deal, Ryno Power, Frank Fit, New Era, SSS Suspension, Proven Motors, Mobius, WCK, Dunlop, VP Race Fuel, Hinson, Rental, Lime Nine, Circa, Mechanix Wear, Marin Bikes, Matrix, Pro Honda Oils and Lubricants

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 B #42 HON 26th 19th 24th 20th 450 B #42 HON 15th 3rd 5th 4th

MARCO CANNELLA

Sponsors:

Yamaha Canada Motopark Training Facility MCR Suspension Fox Canada, Evolved Mx, FMF, Orthoflex Ryno Power Defiance Lifestyle

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 B #46 YAM 8th 15th 13th 10th 450 B #46 YAM 4th 2nd 3rd 3rd

KYLE KEAST

Sponsors:

Alphamx, ThorahInsurance, FXR, St.OngeRecreation, MDdistributions, GearhouseSpinnning, Formaboots, BondiEngines, PodiumGrafis, LGSSuspension, FMF, Oakley, 6Dhelmets, MikaMetals, KMCChains, DT1filters, KMW, KTC, Wilsonwaterwells, Dunlop, Worksconnection

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish Junior (25+) #16 HSQ 6th 22nd 12th 13th

KENNEDY LUTZ

Sponsors:

Real Deal MXTF Schraders Yamaha Canada FXR 100% goggles Atlas Brace Matrix Hinson FMF Fusion Graphix Holeshot Welding Gaerne TCD Racing Pride Landscaping