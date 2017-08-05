Loretta Lynn’s | Canadian Results
We had 13 Canadians to cheer for this year at the Rocky Mountain ATC/MC Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship.
Here’s a look at how they finished at the 2017 event:
THOMAS MUNRO
Sponsors:
FXR, D&D Moto Products, MxSchools, Frankfit Canada, Mintoncycles, TwentySix Suspension
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|65cc (7-9) Limited
|#67
|KTM
|21st
|15th
|21st
|16th
NOAH VINEY
Sponsors:
BTO Sports, Seven MX, 6D Helmets, Ethika, POD Active, No Toil, Torc1, FMF, Alpinestars, Matrix Concepts, Hinson, 100% Goggles, PR2 Suspensions, Nihilo Concepts, Dunlop Tires, EMT Racing
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|65cc (10-11) Limited
|#43
|KTM
|18th
|11th
|11th
|13th
|65cc (7-11)
|#43
|KTM
|17th
|11th
|8th
|8th
PRESTON MASCIANGELO
Sponsors:
Factory Suzuki, Cernics, Mxtire Dunlop, Pro Circuit, Atlas Brace, 6D Helmets, Forma Boots, pod, mika metals, ecstar, marin bikes, 100%, PR2 Suspension, Matrix concepts, defiance lifestyle, Tama, The moving box, nihilo concept, md distrobution, nstyle
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|85cc (9-11) Limited
|#94
|SUZ
|12th
|9th
|15th
|12th
SETH HUGHES
Sponsors:
Motopark , FXR, moto mech.ca, new era, Barry Cullen Chevrolet, castrol oils
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|125 C
|#32
|YAM
|18th
|24th
|22nd
|21st
BJORN VINEY
Sponsors:
BTO Sports, No-Toil, Seven MX, 100% Goggles, Pod Active, Ethika, Alpinestars, FMF, DP Motorsports, Torc1, 6D Helmets, Matrix Concepts, EMT Racing, Hinson Racing, PR2 Suspensions, Vertex Pistons
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 B Limited
|#54
|KAW
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
|#54
|KAW
|20th
|24th
|18th
|21st
ROSS THIRNBECK
Sponsors:
AlphaMX, ThorahInsurance, FXR, St.Ongerecreation, CameronCycle, GearhouseSpinning, MDDistribution, Podiumgrafix, FormaBoots, Oakley, 6DHelmets, MikaMetals, KMCChains, DT1Filters, BondiEngines, LGSSuspension, KMW, KTC, Wilsonwaterwells
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 C Limited
|#19
|KAW
|23rd
|19th
|14th
|15th
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|#19
|KAW
|20th
|13th
|24th
|20th
MATTHEW MESZAROS
Sponsors:
Zdeno Cycle, Brian Kurtz Trucking, Risk Racing and Amsoil
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 C Limited
|#99
|KTM
|28th
|36th
|23rd
|33rd
|450 C
|#99
|KTM
|11th
|17th
|9th
|9th
BRAD WILLIAMS
Sponsors:
Cobra Minicycles Canada Thor Mx Scott USA RK Excel Twin Air MCR Suspension Real Deal MX Training
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#16
|KAW
|6th
|9th
|13th
|7th
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|#16
|KAW
|16th
|25th
|20th
|23rd
RYLAN BLY
Sponsors:
Blackfoot Direct, SHIFT MX, healing hands wellness center
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#45
|HSQ
|13th
|3rd
|4th
|6th
|250 C Limited
|#45
|HSQ
|9th
|2nd
|9th
|3rd
AUSTIN WATLING
Sponsors:
Honda Canada, GDR, Fox Racing, Shift MX, Real Deal, Ryno Power, Frank Fit, New Era, SSS Suspension, Proven Motors, Mobius, WCK, Dunlop, VP Race Fuel, Hinson, Rental, Lime Nine, Circa, Mechanix Wear, Marin Bikes, Matrix, Pro Honda Oils and Lubricants
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 B
|#42
|HON
|26th
|19th
|24th
|20th
|450 B
|#42
|HON
|15th
|3rd
|5th
|4th
MARCO CANNELLA
Sponsors:
Yamaha Canada Motopark Training Facility MCR Suspension Fox Canada, Evolved Mx, FMF, Orthoflex Ryno Power Defiance Lifestyle
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 B
|#46
|YAM
|8th
|15th
|13th
|10th
|450 B
|#46
|YAM
|4th
|2nd
|3rd
|3rd
KYLE KEAST
Sponsors:
Alphamx, ThorahInsurance, FXR, St.OngeRecreation, MDdistributions, GearhouseSpinnning, Formaboots, BondiEngines, PodiumGrafis, LGSSuspension, FMF, Oakley, 6Dhelmets, MikaMetals, KMCChains, DT1filters, KMW, KTC, Wilsonwaterwells, Dunlop, Worksconnection
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|Junior (25+)
|#16
|HSQ
|6th
|22nd
|12th
|13th
KENNEDY LUTZ
Sponsors:
Real Deal MXTF Schraders Yamaha Canada FXR 100% goggles Atlas Brace Matrix Hinson FMF Fusion Graphix Holeshot Welding Gaerne TCD Racing Pride Landscaping
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|Women (12+) Amateur
|#44
|YAM
|3rd
|4th
|DNS
|28th