Loretta Lynn’s | Canadian Results

We had 13 Canadians to cheer for this year at the Rocky Mountain ATC/MC Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship.

Here’s a look at how they finished at the 2017 event:

THOMAS MUNRO
Sponsors:
FXR, D&D Moto Products, MxSchools, Frankfit Canada, Mintoncycles, TwentySix Suspension
 Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 65cc (7-9) Limited  #67  KTM  21st  15th  21st  16th
NOAH VINEY
Sponsors:
BTO Sports, Seven MX, 6D Helmets, Ethika, POD Active, No Toil, Torc1, FMF, Alpinestars, Matrix Concepts, Hinson, 100% Goggles, PR2 Suspensions, Nihilo Concepts, Dunlop Tires, EMT Racing
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 65cc (10-11) Limited  #43  KTM  18th  11th  11th  13th
 65cc (7-11)  #43  KTM  17th  11th  8th  8th
PRESTON MASCIANGELO
Sponsors:
Factory Suzuki, Cernics, Mxtire Dunlop, Pro Circuit, Atlas Brace, 6D Helmets, Forma Boots, pod, mika metals, ecstar, marin bikes, 100%, PR2 Suspension, Matrix concepts, defiance lifestyle, Tama, The moving box, nihilo concept, md distrobution, nstyle
 Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 85cc (9-11) Limited  #94  SUZ  12th  9th  15th  12th
SETH HUGHES
Sponsors:
Motopark , FXR, moto mech.ca, new era, Barry Cullen Chevrolet, castrol oils
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 125 C  #32  YAM  18th  24th  22nd  21st
BJORN VINEY
Sponsors:
BTO Sports, No-Toil, Seven MX, 100% Goggles, Pod Active, Ethika, Alpinestars, FMF, DP Motorsports, Torc1, 6D Helmets, Matrix Concepts, EMT Racing, Hinson Racing, PR2 Suspensions, Vertex Pistons
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 B Limited  #54  KAW  DNF  DNF  DNF  DNF
 Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C  #54  KAW  20th  24th  18th  21st
ROSS THIRNBECK
Sponsors:
AlphaMX, ThorahInsurance, FXR, St.Ongerecreation, CameronCycle, GearhouseSpinning, MDDistribution, Podiumgrafix, FormaBoots, Oakley, 6DHelmets, MikaMetals, KMCChains, DT1Filters, BondiEngines, LGSSuspension, KMW, KTC, Wilsonwaterwells
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 C Limited  #19  KAW  23rd  19th  14th  15th
 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited  #19  KAW  20th  13th  24th  20th
MATTHEW MESZAROS
Sponsors:
Zdeno Cycle, Brian Kurtz Trucking, Risk Racing and Amsoil
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 C Limited  #99  KTM  28th  36th  23rd  33rd
 450 C  #99  KTM  11th  17th  9th  9th
BRAD WILLIAMS
Sponsors:
Cobra Minicycles Canada Thor Mx Scott USA RK Excel Twin Air MCR Suspension Real Deal MX Training
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 C  #16  KAW  6th  9th  13th  7th
 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited  #16  KAW  16th  25th  20th  23rd
RYLAN BLY
Sponsors:
Blackfoot Direct, SHIFT MX, healing hands wellness center
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 C  #45  HSQ  13th  3rd  4th  6th
 250 C Limited  #45  HSQ  9th  2nd  9th  3rd
AUSTIN WATLING
Sponsors:
Honda Canada, GDR, Fox Racing, Shift MX, Real Deal, Ryno Power, Frank Fit, New Era, SSS Suspension, Proven Motors, Mobius, WCK, Dunlop, VP Race Fuel, Hinson, Rental, Lime Nine, Circa, Mechanix Wear, Marin Bikes, Matrix, Pro Honda Oils and Lubricants
 Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 B  #42  HON  26th  19th  24th  20th
 450 B  #42  HON  15th  3rd  5th  4th
MARCO CANNELLA
Sponsors:
Yamaha Canada Motopark Training Facility MCR Suspension Fox Canada, Evolved Mx, FMF, Orthoflex Ryno Power Defiance Lifestyle
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 B  #46  YAM  8th  15th  13th  10th
 450 B  #46  YAM  4th  2nd  3rd  3rd
KYLE KEAST
Sponsors:
Alphamx, ThorahInsurance, FXR, St.OngeRecreation, MDdistributions, GearhouseSpinnning, Formaboots, BondiEngines, PodiumGrafis, LGSSuspension, FMF, Oakley, 6Dhelmets, MikaMetals, KMCChains, DT1filters, KMW, KTC, Wilsonwaterwells, Dunlop, Worksconnection
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 Junior (25+)  #16  HSQ  6th  22nd  12th  13th
KENNEDY LUTZ
Sponsors:
Real Deal MXTF Schraders Yamaha Canada FXR 100% goggles Atlas Brace Matrix Hinson FMF Fusion Graphix Holeshot Welding Gaerne TCD Racing Pride Landscaping
Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 Women (12+) Amateur  #44  YAM  3rd  4th  DNS  28th