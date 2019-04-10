Lucas Oil Pro Motocross CBD Product Policy

Competition Bulletin 2019-5: Pro Motocross CBD Product Policy

FROM: MX Sports Pro Racing

DATE: April 10, 2019

RE: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2019-5: Pro Motocross CBD Product Policy

The issue has arisen with regard to the efficacy of CBD Product sponsorship of riders and/or teams associated with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Currently CBD product sale, use, advertising and promotion is governed by both state and federal regulation, on a state-by-state basis. In December, the 2018 Farm Bill legalized cannabidiol (CBD) products derived exclusively from hemp, a member of the cannabis plant family that does not contain more than 0.3 percent of THC (the compound most commonly associated with the psychoactive effects of “getting high”). The condition for this deregulation is that the hemp be produced by a licensed grower in a manner consistent with Farm Bill guidelines and associated federal and state regulations. All other CBD products, produced in any other manner, remain a prohibited Schedule I substance under federal criminal law and thus remain illegal.

Although some states legalize all CBD-related products, most states have not. Hence, despite the change in federal law, current broadcast network standards and practices continue to prohibit the in-broadcast advertising or promotion of all CBD products.

Accordingly, until further notice, the signage and promotion of all CBD products on or by riders, team members or their machines remains prohibited. Riders and team members are prohibited from having CBD-related logos or other promotional displays on their person, uniform, gear or motorcycle, or on any other item that may appear in-broadcast. No in-broadcast visual or verbal mention of CBD-related products will be permitted.

This restriction, however, does not prohibit riders and teams from securing hemp-derived CBD Product sponsors, so long as the aforesaid in-broadcast regulations are complied with. Riders are free to obtain hemp-derived CBD Product sponsors only and may display their logos on their team rigs or in their display areas, make mentions in off-air interviews, and otherwise promote their sponsor. All other CBD Products remain restricted and may not be promoted. The intent of this policy is to prohibit the in-broadcast signage or promotion of CBD Products only – not to limit or restrict riders from obtaining legal hemp-derived CBD Product sponsorship.

Riders will be required to cover or remove any logo or image in violation of this policy. Failure to comply will result in removal of the rider and/or team member from the race program. In addition, sanctions may be applied pursuant to the AMA Pro Racing Rules for Professional Motocross Competition for any willful or reckless violation of this policy.

MX Sports Pro Racing understands that this policy differs from that recently issued by AMA for Supercross application and urges riders and teams to make themselves aware of the distinction between the two policies.

Riders and teams are responsible for seeking their own legal counsel with regard to their association with CBD products and promotions, and MX Sports Pro Racing makes no legal representations with regard the legality of same.

Please direct all questions to Jeff Canfield at JCanfield@mxsports.com.