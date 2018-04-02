Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Boasts Record of More Than $6 Million in Contingency and Prize Money for 2018 Season FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Boasts Record of More Than

$6 Million in Contingency and Prize Money for 2018 Season

OEM Contingency Support Surpasses $5 Million Mark MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (April 2, 2018) – With less than 50 days until the first gate drop of the 2018 season, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that $6.5 million in prize money and contingency will be on the line for the world’s fastest racers in this summer’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Thanks to the incredible support of the six competing manufacturers, the combined total of OEM contingency and pro purse results in a record sum of prize money for the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing championship. Anchored by the factory and factory-supported efforts of Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha, the 40-rider fields in both the 450 Class and 250 Class will compete for a share of $5.79 million in OEM contingency. Additionally, nearly $1 million in pro purse money will be available. “We here at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and the entire racing community are fortunate to have such an incredible commitment from our manufacturers,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “Their support of the championship and its exceptionally talented athletes is a testament to the strength of the sport and its popularity. Its also a sign of the vital role Pro Motocross plays in the overall health of the motorcycle industry, and the influence the success of our riders has on consumers.” Details surrounding each respective manufacturer’s contingency programs, including registration and payout, are available online: American Honda Motor Co.

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America

Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA

KTM Group North America

Suzuki Motor of America

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA Defending 450 Class Champion Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) and his title-holding 250 Class counterpart Zach Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) will lead the most talented riders on the planet into action on Saturday, May 19, with the Hangtown Motocross Classic. A total of 12 championship rounds will visit the most legendary and iconic racetracks in the country, visiting a total of 11 states on the path to crown a pair of champions at the Ironman National on Saturday, August 25. Tickets to each round of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on now on sale and can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com. 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule May 19 Hangtown Motocross Classic Sacramento, Calif. May 26 Glen Helen National San Bernardino, Calif. June 2 Thunder Valley National Lakewood, Colo. June 16 High Point National Mt. Morris, Pa. June 23 Tennessee National Blountville, Tenn. June 30 Southwick National Southwick, Mass. July 7 RedBud National Buchanan, Mich. July 21 Spring Creek National Millville, Minn. July 28 Washougal National Washougal, Wash. August 11 Unadilla National New Berlin, N.Y. August 18 Budds Creek National Mechanicsville, Md. August 25 Ironman National Crawfordsville, Ind. For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news: Facebook: @americanmotocross

Instagram: @promotocross

Twitter: @ProMotocross

YouTube: AmericanMotocross