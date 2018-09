Manluk Racing Looking for 2019 Triple Crown AX Tour Riders

We are seeking 2 Pro and 2 Amateur riders (1 250 rider and 1 450 rider in each) interested in racing the entire Rockstar Triple Crown AX Tour in 2019.

The schedule has not been released yet, but I assume it will be similar to this year’s. We will consider any ability level.

Send race resumés to Steve Pohl: spohl1@hotmail.com

Must be able to commit to entire series.