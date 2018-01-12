#66 Marco Cannella Signs with MX101 FXR Yamaha

By Billy Rainford

In a move that is really no surprise to anyone, MX101 has made the announcement official that hot young prospect #66 Marco Cannella from Waterdown, Ontario, has signed with the MX101 FXR Yamaha team for 2018.

Marco joins returning riders #15 Jess Pettis, and #19 Hayden Halstead competing in the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Series.

Marco brings along his multiple amateur championships including a coveted Lorretta Lynn’s title as he looks to take on his rookie pro season. A former winner of the Yamaha Factory Ride Award, Marco now looks to join his new teammates #15 Jess Pettis and #19 Hayden Halstead on the Factory team.

“We’re excited to see Marco join the MX101 FXR Yamaha team in 2018. We’ve proudly watched Marco move through our bLU cRU program, from his first Factory Ride Award in 2014 all the way up to our national MX2 rig this year. We’re looking forward to seeing him further realize his potential in his first full Pro season on the national tour,” stated Graeme Jones from Yamaha Canada.

For 2018, the MX101 / FXR / Yamaha Team will be competing in the Rockstar Triple Crown Championship produced by Jetwerx International and MRC (Motorsport Racing Canada). The Rockstar Energy Triple Crown is Canada’s largest motorcycle race series and is divided into three disciplines: Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross. Visit RockStarTripleCrown.com for more information.

About MX101

MX101 owns and operates the MX101 / FXR / Yamaha Team. MX101 also operates Sand Del Lee MX Park and offers training and practice time as well as fun riding time for families. MX101 is an education company and offers summer camps, Learn to Ride Lessons and Private and Group lessons. Sand Del Lee MX Park hosts Walton ANQ races on May 26/27, the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown national on July 7/8, and the Sand Del Lee CUP race on July 28/29. Visit www.MX101Life.com to find out more.