Marshal Weltin Inks Deal to Race for Sky Racing International Motorsports

Marshal Weltin Inks Deal to Race for Sky Racing International Motorsports

By Billy Rainford

We’ve just learned that Al Dyck and the Sky Racing International Motorsports team have inked the deal that will see Michigan racer Marshal Weltin race the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Series on a #121 Husqvarna FC250.

The 22-year-old has been a Pro racer for 5 years and has a best professional finish of 5th place at the 2018 Matterly Basin MXGP.

Marshal should be an instant factor in the 250 class.

Welcome back to Canada, Marshal.