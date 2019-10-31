Marshal Weltin Signs with Huber Motorsports

Michigan racer and 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour #19 Marshal Weltin has announced he has signed with the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team for 2020 and 2021 on his Instagram page.

Marshal took the 250 win at round 2 of the 2019 Canadian MX Nationals at Blackwater MX in Prince George, BC and finished 4th overall in the standings.

Marshal will join 450 riders Matt Goerke and Tyler Medaglia on the team.

We haven’t seen an official Press Release or spoken to anyone involved, but will be sure to do so as soon as we can.

Congratulations to both Marshal and the entire team.