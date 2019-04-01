Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb Talk about the Houston SX Contact

By Billy Rainford

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is a big league series with big league spectator numbers and big league money at stake. But at what point does the fact that you are teammates come into play and you tell yourself it’s important to the sponsors and a whole bunch of people on the same team that you both finish well?

If you were watching the Houston Supercross Saturday night, you were probably wondering where the line is between competition and teammates. I know I was.

#2 Cooper Webb is leading the 450 class points while his teammate #25 Marvin Musquin sits in second spot. In the first Main Event at this Triple Crown event, Marvin and Cooper found themselves fighting over the same position. Marvin got in front of Cooper and then Cooper got back around Marvin…but there was contact and Marvin ended up getting pushed off the track and losing some positions after sliding out on the slippery stadium concrete floor.

We all waited to hear what they would say about the incident at the press conference. Cooper took the overall and Marvin finished runner-up.

Unfortunately, all we really got were some pretty G-rated answers from both riders. If I were there, I think I would have asked,

“OK, since neither of you really wants to say anything about the situation siting right beside each other, let me ask you about someone who’s not in the room: What’s up with Eli Tomac?!”

Maybe that would have gotten them talking.

Anyway, here are the Cole’s Notes on what they said at the post-race press conference:

#25 Marvin Musquin:

Daniel Blair decided to address the elephant in the room in his intro to the press conference in Houston. He knew it was what everyone wanted to talk about, so he went straight at it.

If you watched the video, you know people were kind of expecting some fireworks. Would Marvin say what he must have been thinking or would he be his usual gentlemanly self and go the non-confrontational route?

Would Cooper own up to what he did and admit it may have been a move that’s frowned on for teammates or would he act like it was no biggie and move on to the next question?

Marvin was first:

“Cooper pushed me off the track so I lost some time.“

What? Come on, get mad, Marvin!

He didn’t seem to want to throw his teammate under the bus. In fact, with the way the crowd has been upset with him lately, he probably tried extra hard not to say too much. He did take a a little bit of a subtle jab when he said,

“It’s not always the fastest guy who wins the overall.“

Zing! Keep it coming, Marv!

You could tell he wanted to say more but took the high road. He added,

“I did a clean pass – I never touched Cooper. We’ll see what happens in the next few rounds. It’s definitely not my intention to do stuff like that.“

OK, not bad. It was a bit of a hidden threat at some payback. He definitely left it open to interpretation. If something happens in the future, he can say he just meant that as a vague statement about the racing itself, not anything to do with retribution. Safe.

There was never any eye contact during this session and you really could feel the tension.

Then Cooper got his chance to speak about it.

#2 Cooper Webb:

Cooper had to feel he was the one who had to defend his moves. While Marvin did his best to hide his anger, Cooper did his best to act like he didn’t think it was a big deal. In my opinion, after looking at the replays, he probably wouldn’t have done the same move if given the choice.

He started by saying:

“Like Marv said, it gets intense out there. I got frustrated and let it affect that and….that’s not the way to do it, for sure.”

Clearly, he feels bad about it. Sure, you can rub any rider out there but after seeing that if forced Marvin off the track and crashing onto the slippery cement, it makes the move all that much worse. Would we be talking about it had Marvin not gone off the track or crashed? Yes, but not dissecting it to the same degree.

They both threw a few awkward and nervous smiles and said they’d have to wait and see how things go this week as they train together.

Cooper seems to be the more comfortable of the two in situations like this. Marvin really seems bothered by the negative press he got before this. It didn’t show in his riding, but it showed in his expression on the stages. Cooper is the type of rider who may actually thrive on it.

Cooper ended with,

“I’ll try to contain the emotions a bit better.“

People can say what they want – they always do! – but when two teammates risk crashing or at least damaging equipment to the point of taking the other rider (or both) out of the race, the “higher ups” will have something to say. You just know Cooper got an earful from Roger DeCoster at their weekend debriefing.

Yes, rubbing IS racing, second place IS the first loser (and all that crap), but there is so much money wrapped up in these teams that you just need to check yourself before you wreck…your teammate.

Trust me, I’m old school but you need to know when to make a clean, aggressive pass and when to go for a kill. Teammates get passed cleanly. Does it always happen and would I always do it? Of course not, but hindsight is 20/20 and we get the benefit of it.

Anyway, we’ll move on to Nashville and wait to see what happens if and when Marvin finds himself trying to get by Cooper. We all know what payback is!