Matt Goerke Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Matt Goerke will be ready to go for the Montreal Supercross. | Bigwave photo

To end what was already one of the weirdest summers of racing for Matt Goerke (hurricane, theft, bike issues, broken finger), he took it up another notch to cap the MX season off at Walton Raceway.

Heading down the start straight for moto 1, Matt was to the inside when he was forced off the track and crashed into Tony Alessi inside the first turn hay bale.

They were both unconscious for a short time and when they woke up, Matt says they looked at each other and asked, “Are you OK?!“

Tony was able to get up and watch the rest of the racing for the day, albeit a little groggy.

Matt, on the other hand, had broken his collarbone that already had a plate in it.

I spoke with Matt this afternoon and he is back in Florida recovering from surgery he had to put in a new plate. He says he went to Las Vegas to the same surgeon who did the latest work on Zach Osborne. He’s a very reputable doctor and was able to do it right away, so Matt went that route.

He hasn’t been back on the bike yet, but still has some time to be ready to go for the Montreal Supercross, September 14th.

His plan is to get on the bike a couple times before that and be ready to go. The SX races are a little spread out so he should be able to heal up and be at or near 100% as the 3-round series moves to Quebec City and then to Hamilton.