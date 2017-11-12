Matt Goerke Injury Update

Matt Goerke Injury Update

2017 Canadian MX1 champion, Matt Goerke, was injured in a pile-up at the ADAD Stuttgart Supercross in Germany over the weekend.

We spoke with Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team owner, André Laurin, today and he confirmed Matt “broke his ulna by his hand brace” and will be out “4 weeks [but will] be ready for the Triple Crown in Canada.”

Good luck to the Canadian career #2 rider, and we’ll see him back in action when the Triple Crown AX season starts February 24th in Abbotsford, BC.