McNabb Valley MX – RD3 Need to Know
HOST HOTEL 

Address205 Middleton Ave, Brandon, MB R7C 1A8
Phone: (204) 727-7997
Use Code : “Rockstar Triple Crown” (call in) 
Round Three
What a crazy Round 2 in Prince George, BC at the Blackwater MX track, from bike problems to amazing battles. It has set us up for what could be an unreal Round 3 in Minnedosa, Manitoba, at the McNabb Valley MX track. Last year we saw Kaven Benoit take the 450 and Jess Pettis take the 250 Pro. 

Venue Address:
NE 7-15-18 (124.09 mi)
Minnedosa, Manitoba
R0J1E0

PRO NATIONAL DAY
Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes. 
250 Pro – 80 riders
450 Pro – 80 riders 
WMX Class – 40 Riders
FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders 
Transponders
Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40. 

﻿Riders Meeting Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday. 

Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in 
Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval. Sign in for Pros- Friday 2- 5pm

PreMix/WMX Rider Check in
Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival. Sign in – Friday 2 – 5pm

﻿Gate fees:
Adult Saturday Only – $35 Adult Weekend – $50
Kids (4-12) years old Saturday – $20 Kids Weekend Pass – $30
Camping fee – $10/night 


PRO Rulebook 
AMATEUR Rulebook 

RACEDAY SCEHDULE 

**Schedule subject to change.

AMATEUR DAY MRC x Manitoba Motocross

*** MCNABB VALLEY AMATEUR DAY WILL REQUIRE NO MEMBERSHIP- ALL ARE WELCOME
Sign in for Amateurs Day- $40 a class (Registration will be at the Venue- ONLY) Saturday 7-9pmSunday 7-9am 
The Amateur day will be run by Manitoba Motocross

Sunday Parts Canada Amateur Open Classes
50cc 4-6 years old 
50cc 7-8 years old 
65cc 7-9 years old 
65cc 10-11 years old 
85cc 7-11 years old 
85cc 12-16 years old
85 Open (MRC Supermini)
Ladies 250 C (MRC Junior)
Open C (MRC Junior)
Vet Junior250 B (MRC Intermediate)
Open B (MRC Intermediate)

Regional additional Classes
Little Ladies
Schoolboy
2 stroke Open
Vet Master
Plus 40 A (MRC Vet 40)
Plus 40 B (MRC Vet 40 Jr)
Plus 50
Open A (MRC Open Pro/am)
250 A (MRC Open Pro/AM)

***Schedule will be built day of race 2019 Motocross Tour Championship
450 Pro 
1)Colton Facciotti
2) Phil Nicoletti
3) Cole Thompson
4) Mike Alessi
5) Shawn Maffenbeier
250 Pro 
1) Dylan Wright
2) Josh Osby
3) Marshall Weltin
4) Jess Pettis
5) Tyler Medaglia