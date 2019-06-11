|McNabb Valley MX – RD3 Need to Know
|HOST HOTEL
Address: 205 Middleton Ave, Brandon, MB R7C 1A8
Phone: (204) 727-7997
Use Code : “Rockstar Triple Crown” (call in)
|Round Three
What a crazy Round 2 in Prince George, BC at the Blackwater MX track, from bike problems to amazing battles. It has set us up for what could be an unreal Round 3 in Minnedosa, Manitoba, at the McNabb Valley MX track. Last year we saw Kaven Benoit take the 450 and Jess Pettis take the 250 Pro.
Venue Address:
NE 7-15-18 (124.09 mi)
Minnedosa, Manitoba
R0J1E0
PRO NATIONAL DAY
Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.
250 Pro – 80 riders
450 Pro – 80 riders
WMX Class – 40 Riders
FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders
Transponders
Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.
Riders Meeting Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.
Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in
Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval. Sign in for Pros- Friday 2- 5pm
PreMix/WMX Rider Check in
Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival. Sign in – Friday 2 – 5pm
Gate fees:
Adult Saturday Only – $35 Adult Weekend – $50
Kids (4-12) years old Saturday – $20 Kids Weekend Pass – $30
Camping fee – $10/night
|450 Pro
1)Colton Facciotti
2) Phil Nicoletti
3) Cole Thompson
4) Mike Alessi
5) Shawn Maffenbeier
250 Pro
1) Dylan Wright
2) Josh Osby
3) Marshall Weltin
4) Jess Pettis
5) Tyler Medaglia