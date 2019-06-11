Round Three

What a crazy Round 2 in Prince George, BC at the Blackwater MX track, from bike problems to amazing battles. It has set us up for what could be an unreal Round 3 in Minnedosa, Manitoba, at the McNabb Valley MX track. Last year we saw Kaven Benoit take the 450 and Jess Pettis take the 250 Pro.



Venue Address:

NE 7-15-18 (124.09 mi)

Minnedosa, Manitoba

R0J1E0



PRO NATIONAL DAY

Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.

250 Pro – 80 riders

450 Pro – 80 riders

WMX Class – 40 Riders

FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders

Transponders

Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.



﻿Riders Meeting Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.



Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval. Sign in for Pros- Friday 2- 5pm



PreMix/WMX Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival. Sign in – Friday 2 – 5pm



For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV) CLICK LINK:

http://www.rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html



﻿Gate fees:

Adult Saturday Only – $35 Adult Weekend – $50

Kids (4-12) years old Saturday – $20 Kids Weekend Pass – $30

Camping fee – $10/night





PRO Rulebook

AMATEUR Rulebook