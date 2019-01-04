McThoughts | A1 Predictions

By Jeff McConkey

Jeff McConkey puts on his thinking helmet and takes his first shot at some predictions for the 2019 Supercross season.

It’s finally here…SX is back! Tomorrow night A1 will kick off the 2019 season with a very stacked 450 class, and like always an exciting 250 West line up.

In the 450 class, there are defending champions, potential champions, expected champions, 250 champions, and some eager rookies. It is the recipe for a great season. I’d love to say it will have you on the edge of your couch, but unfortunately the TV deal, in my eyes, is [not great]! Definitely not a fan, but you do what you have to do to watch SX from home.

Oh, did I mention our Canadian racing the 250 West? Or how about our Canadian team going coast to coast. Very exciting for Canadian fans! I feel like the racing will be great all year long with many winners in both classes.

Here are my predictions:

Champions

450 SX Champion: Marvin Musquin

250 West Champion: Adam Cianciarulo

A1 predictions

450 Class

1st Justin Hill

2nd Jason Anderson

3rd Eli Tomac

4th Marvin Musquin

5th Ken Roczen

250 Class

1st Adam Cianciarulo

2nd Shane McElrath

3rd Colt Nichols

4th Dylan Ferrandis

5th Jimmy Decotis

If you haven’t picked your fantasy league riders yet, you may want to consider using Jeff’s input as a guide. Wow, I almost kept a straight face there. Enjoy the racing Saturday.