McThoughts | Anaheim 1 Supercross – 450 | Strikt

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

Once again, we headed into A1 with a very stacked 450 class. Anyone could win, but there are always a few favourites. Eli Tomac and his 17 SX wins and zero championships are at the top of the list. After Tomac there is a big list of very capable racers.

The track wasn’t the best to gauge the talent and speed of everyone, but they all had to race the same track. It was nice to see a different winner, and not boring dominant Tomac win.

I think this season will offer many different winners, and I can’t wait for a dry track. Here are the results and my thoughts.

1st #51 Justin Barcia: Justin rode great. At times he made me forget that it was wet and sloppy. He also showed everyone that he has gained some patience, maybe it also helps that he had his eyes fixed the off season. Anyways, Barcia got a great start and rode mistake free for his first win since 2013, and Yamaha’s first 450 win since 2012. Yes, he will be in the hunt almost every weekend.

2nd #94 Ken Roczen: This was Ken’s first race back since his other sever arm injury. He got a pretty good start and rode strong and smart. He knew when to jump the 2 big doubles and when not to. I think his fitness is great, and he should really have his bike figured out, and that should get him some wins.

3rd #3 Eli Tomac: Eli didn’t dominate like we are used to, but he did get stronger and stronger as the race went on. I didn’t notice him making much for mistakes which could be very bad for the competition this season.

4th #15 Dean Wilson: Dean is a little bummed at himself, but come on, Deano, you got a great start, led for 15 minutes and looked really damn good. He made a few minor mistakes at the end, but so did everyone, and he needs to be proud of himself and of his entire team and supporters.

5th #2 Cooper Webb: Webb went down in the first turn and rode his ass off for this 5th. He was an absolute beast coming through the pack and never gave up. It’s hard to tell if the ‘250 Cooper’ is back, but as a fan, let’s hope.

6th #7 Aaron Plessinger: Aaron rides the ruts and muck very well. It was nice to see him not worry about who he is battling with and just try to move forward. We will see if that same confidence is there on a dry SX track.

7th #27 Malcolm Stewart: Great start for Stewart in the main. I really think he was going to pass Wilson for the lead before he went down. He kind of lost his flow towards the end, but he still looked great, in my eyes. He will be fighting for top 5’s throughout the year.

8th #25 Marvin Musquin: Was Marvin at A1? I honestly didn’t even notice him out there. Let’s hope his knee isn’t hurt.

9th #22 Chad Reed: Reed fought hard for this top 10. He moved forward and had a good ride. It’s good to have him out there enjoying himself.

10th #14 Cole Seely: Not the ideal conditions for Cole’s style. He’s a smooth, technical guy, so this is a good finish for him, considering. Decent first real race back since a huge injury for Seely.

Biggest Stud: Barcia is my stud. He’s made lots of money, and he could have rode off into the sunset after a few awful seasons, but no, he worked his ass off and is back, baby!

Biggest Dud: Jason Anderson is my dud. Was it just me, or did anyone else feel like he’s just not into winning after watching the preview with him?

Biggest Surprise: Cooper Webb surprised me. Last to 5th in sloppy conditions, good job, Cooper!

MC’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: Ken Rozcen and his head-to-toe Fox kit gets the nod, easily. Very fun looking.

Thanks for reading.