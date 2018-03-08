McThoughts | Atlanta Supercross | 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

Better late than never…

450 Class

You know a track is challenging when the top guys hit the dirt this much. The ruts, combined with some tricky rhythms and some nasty whoops made it very interesting for all. Once again we had some top guys go down, and lets hope we don’t lose anymore to injury. We had 3 different main event winners and in the end the 3 best guys ended up on the podium. Jason Anderson has a huge points lead heading into Daytona, and I don’t see him backing it down anytime soon. It was nice to see quite a few different guys get in the top 3 throughout the night. It just shows how deep the class is, even with so many top guys out. Here are the top 10 and my thoughts.

1st Jason Anderson 2-1-4: ‘El Hombre’ should now be called ‘Señor Regularidad.’ He’s been incredible all season long. Good starts or bad starts, he seems to make it happen and he has been very good. He has the speed to win, but he has the smarts to back it down when needed. He should be strong the rest of the season and be our new champion.

2nd Marvin Musquin 4-5-1: Marvin looked much better. I think he’s almost healed up. He needs to start a little better, and with some serious bad luck to Anderson, Marvin could still win this championship.

3rd Eli Tomac 5-3-2: Tomac looked good and relaxed in Atlanta. It was nice to not see him run away with the win, and just as nice not seeing him DNF. If he can figure out the consistency, he really could be unbeatable.

4th Justin Brayton 1-6-6: I don’t think there was anyone not happy to see Brayton get the first win, and no it wasn’t a “gimme.” Justin used good starts and made it happen. Very happy for Brayton and the entire team.

5th Christian Craig 6-7-5: Great starts all night, but Christian was in a little over his head. Great rides for a fill-in rider, but the intensity just doesn’t seem to be there on either bike. I do think the 450 suits Craig better, I’m just afraid he’s one of those guys chasing that unreachable 250 SX title.

6th Cooper Webb 14-2-3: Cooper looked good all day. He had some issues in the first main going down with Peick, but was looking great in main events 2 and 3. He looks way more comfortable on the bike and was busting out the tough 3-3 before the whoops. Podium soon for Webb.

7th Blake Baggett 3-4-18: Blake started the night very well. He looked really good, but, unfortunately, he weeded himself pretty good in the final main. He’s a tough guy and I’m sure he will be back for Daytona. The way he has been riding lately, I expect him to finish SX with a top 3 in the series.

8th Dean Wilson 9-10-10: Dean is getting better each and every weekend. He needs better starts and he needs to run with the top guys to get a taste of their pace and speed. He will be top 5 material soon. Oh, and his intro video is awesome, how can’t you love Deano!

9th Malcolm Stewart 8-9-12: Malcolm has been very quiet so far this season. He hasn’t even shown much of his insane whoop speed yet. He needs a breakout ride soon, and this top 10 is a start.

10th Chad Reed 7-15-9: Finally, I get to write about Reedy. I respect Chad a lot. But at this age… if he’s going to race SX only, he really needs to bust his ass in the off-season. I realize he was hurt at Red Bull Rhythm and had pretty much zero seat time leading into A1, but he should have been on the bike long before. I hope to see Chad back again next season, but only if he puts in the hard work in the off-season.

Biggest Stud: I think Brayton gets to be my stud for two reasons:

A: He’s been in the game for a long time and has always been a class act.

B: He had his riding partner Cade Clason screaming, “GO J.B!” like a little girl the entire first main event.

Biggest Dud: Injuries are my dud once again. It just seems to be never ending in the 450 class this season.

Biggest Surprise: I was kind of shocked to see Justin Brayton win. I know it makes sense, as he still has the speed, and the skills. Plus, the shorter race may have helped, but JB looked great and didn’t crack under the pressure.

MC’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: Deano.. Deano.. Deano! Dean Wilson and his Shift/Fox kit looked great. Very bright, very fresh! Hey, Jay Moore, I have to have!

Thanks for reading, see you in FLA.