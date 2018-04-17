McThoughts | Barrie Arenacross | Final Round | 250 Pro

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

1st Jess Pettis: Jess came in fresh off of a very successful Seattle SX. He attacked the track from the very first practice, Friday, and didn’t let up until the checkered flag Saturday night. He was fast, aggressive and very confident. On a very tacky/rutted technical track, Jess still managed to have some serious style. No disrespect to anyone, but Jess was the man in the 250 class.

2nd Shawn Maffenbeier: This guy is just so damn good nowadays. Confidence is key in this sport and Shawn has plenty for good reason. He had the speed to challenge Pettis, but he also had the smarts to think championship and long-term. Shawn looks really good already on the Kawi, and I expect him to be even better come Calgary.

3rd Marco Cannella: The rookie got the call just a few days prior to the season opener, and he’s gotten better every gate drop. Basically, Marco was thrown in the deep end of the pool, and it turns out that he’s a great swimmer. His starts were really good, and he didn’t over-ride the gnarly tracks. I’m excited to see ‘Young MC’ outdoors this season.

4th Tanner Ward: I was really expecting Tanner to be a permanent fixture on the podium, but the rookie had some off nights. Tanner has improved so much lately, I completely forget how young he is and that he’s still a rookie. He was a little bummed about his performance, but, honestly, he looks great on the bike and he’s racing guys with 4-or-more years of pro racing under their belts. He’s still the future and should be proud of how far he has come.

5th Jason Benny: Jason made the trip to Ontario from Quebec. He looked pretty good, but on a tight track like this, there wasn’t much room to pass after a bad start. He will shine more outdoors, and from what I’m hearing, we will see him for the entire series, which is good news.

6th Ryan Lockhart: We joke about Newf and his numerous retirements, but we really have to respect his skills and his love for the sport. This guy doesn’t have time to train or ride through the week. He works his ass off, and he has a young family, as well. Newf got good starts and rode well to finish the series in 3rd overall. Congrats, Newf, you looked good out there.

7th Westen Wrozyna: Westen came in fresh from SX and looked pretty confident. I think his SX settings hurt him and the front of the bike was way too stiff. Westen had troubles turning the bike and it really hurt his chances. He should have been fighting for a podium spot, instead it looked like he was fighting settings.

8th Michael Fowler: Not a great weekend for Fowler, but it’s always great to see him on the gate. He missed Friday night, but was a good addition for Saturday. The 2nd row start hurt him, but you could see the speed and skill was there.

9th Ross Thirnbeck: Ross jumped into the pro class for this weekend, and just didn’t look comfortable on the tight rutted track. The youngster has some great style and with more indoor rides under his belt, he should pick up this AX thing quick.

10th Wyatt Waddell: Wyatt popped his shoulder out early Friday, so to just see him line up was a win. He looked pretty good, but his starts hurt him. I’m very excited to see him finally race outdoors after a few seasons on the sidelines injured.

Biggest Stud: Jess Pettis is our Stud. He was just that dominant.

Biggest Dud: Being in Ontario, I really expected more 250 pros to show up. I’m guessing Instagram posts of practicing is more important than racing and supporting a new series.

Biggest Surprise: The lack of riders surprised me, very disappointed.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Jess Pettis gets the nod. The Forma boots, FXR kit, 100% goggles and Rockstar helmet looked very clean and very sharp.